Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting





Dog walker Lady Gagas, who was shot dead last week in a robbery in Hollywood when two of the French Bulldog singers were robbed, described the violence and her recovery after a very close call with death in posts on social networks.

LOS ANGELES – Lady Gaga’s dog walker, who was shot dead last week in a robbery in Hollywood when two of the French Bulldog singers were robbed, described the violence and her recovery after a very close death appeal “in social media posts Monday. Ryan Fischers’ posts included photos taken from his hospital bed, where he says (a lot) of healing is yet to occur, but he can’t wait to find the dogs. Fischer was shot once while walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs Wednesday night on a street just off famous Sunset Boulevard. Video captured by a doorbell camera from a nearby house captured Fischer’s screams of Oh my God! I was shot! and help me! and I’m bleeding from my chest! Police are looking for two men in the attack and said on Monday they were still investigating. The two dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed on Friday night when a woman showed up at a Los Angeles police station with them. Detectives did not believe she was involved in the robbery or shooting and were unsure whether she would receive the $ 500,000 reward Lady Gaga offered for returning the dogs. The singer is currently in Rome to shoot a film. Fischer thanked Lady Gaga for her support during the ordeal, writing that your babies are back and the family is whole … we made it! “In Instagram posts. A third dog, named Asia, escaped the attackers and lay down next to Fischer as a car sped past and blood flowed from my gunshot wound (sic), he wrote . Doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling over and two men jumping. They struggled with the dog walker before one fired a gun and fired a single shot before running off with two of the dogs.

