Why we’re putting Morgan Wallen back on our station

Ron Meredith is the owner of WMYL-FM in Knoxville. As we reported yesterday, the station conducted an online survey of its listeners, asking if they wanted Morgan Wallen’s music to come back to the radio station. They said yes, overwhelmingly. We spoke to Meredith yesterday about adding Wallen as all other broadcasters continue to ban her music. Here is what he had to say.

Radio Ink: What was the general reaction when you took it off?

Ron Meredith: What are you waiting for. The incident took us all by surprise. I think the

listeners were as surprised as we were. Then the calls started to come in. Lots of requests to get the music back on track. No more surprises.

Radio Ink: What prompted you to be the first station to hand over Morgan?

Ron Meredith: We did not decide that. We decided to take a look at what our mission statement is (it can be found at the bottom of our homepage @ 967Merle.com). Everyone, including us, just took it off. It really hasn’t been done before since the Dixie Chicks and they kind of took off. People here know Morgan and know he’s not a racist. He’s got kind of a problem with Hank Williams if you know what I mean and hopefully he gets some help with that.

For 96.7 Merle, because over 35,000 people voted to ask us to play his most popular songs again, we followed the lead of the listeners. We did not do this lightly; we left a poll on Facebook and our own site for 7 days. The result was 92 percent at

play his music.

Radio Ink: Is there a reaction from the advertisers on this?

Ron Meredith: There has been a lot of attention. Local, regional and even national media coverage. The reaction from advertisers mirrored listeners. It even led to new business. We were pleasantly surprised. People find it really refreshing that at least one of Knoxville’s country stations has asked listeners.

Radio Ink: How do you think his career will go after that?

Ron Meredith: Im just a local broadcaster in Knoxville. I hope he gets the grace

and redemption. It’s part of country music, isn’t it? I think the big corporate stations will probably start filtering its music on their playlists. They’ll probably try to do it in a way that they hope they won’t notice. After all, the reprimand was severe and no auditor was called in. At least not by any of these stations.

Much of the new country of Nashville in recent years has started to feel like something other than country. We have seen that this means lower ratings for many country stations and WIVK, WCYQ and Duke in Knoxville have been trending downward for months now. I think Morgan represents real country music and our format has a history of people like Hank Williams, Sr and Morgan Wallen. Brilliant songwriters with maybe a few demons. Honestly, the country is not in a position to take down some of our brightest talents. Maybe he’ll finally get the help he needs.

Regarding 96.7 Merle, we didn’t know what the listeners would say, but we weren’t going to decide for them what to hear. I live here in eastern Tennessee and understand the country music fans of Knoxville. They are smart enough to decide what they want to hear. They don’t need a crown corporation to decide what Knoxville listeners need to hear on the radio. Maybe that’s what finally gets enough people to say: Enough.

We don’t just cancel a boy from his hometown. Yes, we were disturbed by the video and we do not condone the behavior. We are not in the culture of cancellation either. So we ask the listeners; they answered and Morgan Wallen plays on 96.7 Merle