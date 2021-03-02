Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild Presents Symphony of Flavors | Culture & Leisure

Following the wisdom of the old adage The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has created Symphony of Flavors, a virtual fundraiser featuring some of the center’s greatest conductors and musicians. Arkansas.
Dinner is served on Thursday evenings in April when ticket buyers are invited to the kitchens of local chefs to watch and learn how to prepare gourmet meals step by step. Viewers will also enjoy musical interludes by some of ASO’s various musicians and groups.
Ticket prices include delivery of treats, wine and recipes curated by the featured chef each evening. Participants can choose to purchase ingredients and cook with the chef, as they will receive the recipe and menu the day before the broadcast. Videos of the demonstrations will be made available to online ticket buyers for the next two weeks.
Founded in 1968, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild is a voluntary organization whose purpose is to support the activities of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, such as the Four Youth Orchestras, the annual children’s concert held at the Robinson Center and the Stella Boyle Smith Young Artists Competition.
The ASO Guild also works to instill a love of music and the orchestra through its Orchestra and You program which takes music education to area schools for grades K-3. Over its 53 year history, the ASO Guild has contributed over $ 2 million to the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets went on sale March 1 at ArkansasSymphony.org/flavor or call (501) 258-6149. The four demonstrations: $ 200. One-time demonstration: $ 75
Ticket buyers will be emailed a link to join the demo. All demonstrations start at 7 p.m. Here is the program of the Symphonie des saveurs:
Thursday April 8 at 7 p.m. Variations on a Mexican theme. Capi Peck, Executive Chef and Owner, Trios Restaurant. From the kitchen of his lakefront home in Little Rock, Capi will prepare Legumbres En Pipian, a hearty Mexican stew.
Thursday April 15 at 7 p.m. Asian Suite. Ricardo Rincn, chef, Kemuri restaurant. After kicking off the evening at Kemuri’s Hillcrest neighborhood bar, Chef Rincn will give you a demonstration of how to make his Miso Cod in between.
Thursday April 22 at 7 p.m. Ode to Italy. Eric Isaac, Executive Chef and Owner, Ristorante Capeo. Travel virtually to the North Little Rocks Argenta neighborhood where Chef Isaac will create Chicken Piccata over homemade noodles and show viewers on a tour of the wine cellar.
Thursday April 29 at 7 p.m. Spring Sonata. Clark Trim, Director of Hospitality and Henrik Thostrup, Executive Chef of Colonial Wines and Spirits Party.
