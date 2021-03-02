Kelowna, BC, stage actor spins pandemic, keeping creativity alive one movie at a time – Okanagan





Kelowna actor and playwright CJ Wilkins has made a pandemic pivot to fuel his creativity. “For the theater community in general, people have had to pivot,” said Wilkins of Wilkins Creative Insights. “For me, the transition was to start my work in cinema. I’ve been in about a half-dozen movies this week that have come to the Okanagan, but really, as a creator, I want to create my own content as well. Read more: Pandemic hobby turns into profitable hobby for Kelowna artist Before the pandemic, he played, wrote plays, wrote screenplays and more. Now he is focused on building an online presence and directing and producing short films. “Creativity is creativity, and as long as you have a key you can open a door,” said Wilkins, “and that key really is creativity and moving from theater to film is an entirely new skill set, but the creativity remains the same. The story continues under the ad “I have to learn how theater is different from cinema and technology, but it’s a wonderful exploration.” Read more: Kelowna’s Short Film Premiere for Black History Month His latest film, Check yourself, takes the privilege of white males and he comes with a sharp wit and humor. “I think looking at our deeply rooted beliefs and Check yourself is a nice little mirror for that, ”Wilkins said. Wilkins seeks to make a change and entertain one video at a time while collaborating with others. The full short film will be released this week. To view it, visit its website at www.wilkinscreativeinsights.com









1:23 Kelowna artist creates abstract masterpieces





Kelowna artist creates abstract masterpieces

