Roku Acquires Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising Business





1:30 p.m. PST 03/01/2021



by



Alex weprin



Streaming platform Roku has agreed to acquire Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business, as part of a strategic effort to grow its video advertising revenue. Nielsen’s AVA business includes the measurement company’s Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) and Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) technologies, and supports addressable advertising efforts, which aim to match marketers with consumers who match specific goals (ie buying a new car, having a baby, etc.) and automatically insert more relevant ads into the programs they watch. The deal “will accelerate Rokus’ launch of an end-to-end DAI solution with TV programmers,” the company says. At the same time, Roku and Nielsen have reached an agreement to integrate Nielsen’s advertising and content measurement products into Roku boxes, enabling more data and accuracy about the content and advertisements that Roku users watch. . Financial terms were not disclosed. Tens of billions of dollars continue to be spent each year on traditional television advertising, Louqman Parampath, vice president of product management at Roku, said in a statement announcing the deal. Combining Nielsens AVA technology with Rokus’ innovative advertising technology and scale will allow us to deliver the benefits of streaming TV advertising to traditional TV. Roku will bring DAI’s promise to market for the very first time at scale by delivering better targeting and measurement for advertisers, creating easy onboarding and additional revenue opportunities for programmers and sales teams, and improving the viewing experience for viewers. “ While Roku was launched as a maker of streaming devices, it has since focused its investments on advertising, selling ads for media and entertainment companies that use its platform, and on its own. platforms such as the ad-supported Roku channel. The deal with Nielsen suggests that Roku hopes to expand its role as the backbone of TV advertising both within and outside of its own platform, delivering dynamic ads for marketers. everywhere consumers look. Nielsen, meanwhile, tried to sell off parts of the business by streamlining media measurement. The company sold its global consumer data business Connect for $ 2.7 billion last year and sold its Nielsen Music business at the end of 2019 to MRC (MRC is co-owner ofHollywood journalistthrough a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC).







