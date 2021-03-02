6 Dr Seuss books will not be published for racist images





Stopping the sale of these books is only part of our commitment and broader plan to ensure that the Dr. Seuss Enterprises catalog represents and supports all communities and families, he said. . Other affected books are McElligots Pool, On Beyond Zebra !, Scrambled Eggs Super !, and The Cats Quizzer. The decision to stop publishing and selling the books was made last year after months of discussions, the company told AP. Dr. Seuss Enterprises has listened to and considered feedback from our audiences, including educators, academics and subject matter experts as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles, he said. The books of Dr. Seuss – born Theodor Seuss Geisel in Springfield, Massachusetts on March 2, 1904 – have been translated into dozens of languages ​​as well as Braille and are sold in over 100 countries. He died in 1991. It remains popular, earning around $ 33 million pre-tax in 2020, down from just $ 9.5 million five years ago, the company said. Forbes ranked him # 2 on his highest-paid deceased celebrities of 2020, behind only pop star Michael Jackson. As adored as Dr. Seuss is by millions around the world for the positive values ​​of many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, there has been growing criticism in recent years of how which blacks, Asians and others are drawn to in some of his most beloved children’s books, as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations. The National Education Association, which founded Read Across America Day in 1998 and deliberately aligned it with Geisels’ birthday, for several years has de-emphasized Seuss and encouraged a more diverse reading list for children. School districts across the country have also moved away from Dr Seuss, prompting Loudoun County, Va., Schools just outside Washington, DC to quell rumors last month that they would ban books altogether. Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written / illustrated by Dr Seuss, the school district said in a statement. In 2017, a school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts criticized First Lady Melania Trump’s donation of 10 Seuss books, saying many of her works were steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes. In 2018, a Dr. Seuss museum in his hometown of Springfield removed a mural that included an Asian stereotype. The Cat in the Hat, one of Seuss’ most popular books, has also been criticized, but will continue to be published for the time being. Dr Seuss Enterprises, however, said he is committed to listening and learning and will continue to review our entire portfolio. Many other popular children’s series have come under fire in recent years for alleged racism. In the 2007 book Should We Burn Babar ?, author and educator Herbert R. Kohl argued that the Babar the Elephant books were celebrations of colonialism due to the way the main character leaves the jungle and returns later to civilize his animal companions. One of the books, Babars Travels, was taken off the shelves of a UK library in 2012 because of its alleged stereotypes about Africans. Critics have also criticized Curious George’s books for their assumption that a white man is bringing home an African monkey. And Laura Ingalls Wilders’ Native American portraits in her Little House On the Prairie novels have been so often criticized that the American Library Association withdrew her name in 2018 from a Lifetime Achievement Award she awarded annually. AP National writer Hillel Italy contributed from New York. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

