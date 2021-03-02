The year of the great Masala revival in Bollywood

These mega artists all live up to the star factor, intense dialogue, high octane action sequences, and, naturally, the melodrama played in the gallery.

Bombay: Bollywood has seen an increase in the number of slice of life artists in recent years. However, this year many top filmmakers seem optimistic about reloading the larger-than-life vintage formula that was all the rage in the ’80s and’ 90s.

While the vintage masala never goes away, Bollywood has recently turned to realism when it comes to characters, plot, and other entertainment factors. The rise of OTT, where realistic content seems to find better audiences than the big screen, and the need for filmmakers to woo audiences to theaters seem to be the reasons many in Bollywood aren’t limited. with a cinematic idiom. year.

Some of the big movies that revisit vintage masala with new-age loot were slated to hit screens last year, but have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These mega artists all live up to the star factor, intense dialogue, high octane action sequences, and, naturally, the melodrama played in the gallery.

Here’s a look at the masala in store this year:

time

Salman Khan looks back at Eid in what is billed as his most powerful action avatar to date. The macho superstar is led by Prabhudheva, who has called the shot on Wanted and Dabangg 3 in the past. Starring Disha Patani, the film will have groovy dance numbers, the prototype of the romance and drama needed. The film is slated to hit theaters in May.

The lower end of the bell

Bell-Bottom boasts of Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s most bankable superstar right now. The film sees Akshay in a spy avatar and has a large cast including Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta. The Bollywoodized spy thriller is expected to have some jaw-dropping stunts. Set in the 1980s, the film is slated to hit screens in May.

Laal singh chadha

The film sees superstar Aamir Khan step into the shoes of Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as it is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Advait Chand.

Circus

Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty unite again after Simmba, and this time the focus is on all-out comedy. Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Mistakes, with Ranveer attempting a dual role. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is slated for release in the winter of 2021.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The teaser is full of trademakr Sanjay Leela Bhansali colors as well as explosive dialogues (example: “Gangu chaand thi aur chaand hi rahegi” and “izzat se jeeneka, kisi se darne ka nahi”) embouched by Alia Bhatt, who is seen throwing explicit lyrics and take action, in her role as Gangubai, a brothel owner in Kamathipura in Mumbai. Bhansali is known for his larger-than-life sets and opulent costumes, and the teaser promises just as much. The film is scheduled for release on July 30.

Prithviraj

The Akshay Kumar star is once again an ambitious period drama, promising exravagant sets, lavish costumes, massive war scenes, and featured music. It would also be interesting to watch Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan in director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, which marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The film is scheduled for release on November 5.

Bombay Saga

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and Prateik Babbar. The film is scheduled for release on March 19. It takes us back to the world of cops, gangsters, deception, betrayal and violence, in the context of the 80s and 90s.

Shamshera

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbuir Kapoor star in the period action drama set in the 1800s and display dacoit action. There is also a patriotic angle, as this is a tribe of Dacoits who faced off against the British. Starring Vaani Kapoor, the film is directed by Karan Malhortra, known for his brand of larger-than-life action drama in Agneepath and Brothers.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The first opus was rich in humor, drama, melodrama, romance and music – served in a way that suited audiences’ tastes in the 2000s. The sequel, following on the story, updates the formula for the generation today. Bunty Aur Babli 2, is scheduled for April 23. It is performed by beginner Varun V. Sharma.