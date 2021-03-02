Today’s list of famous birthdays for March 2, 2021 includes celebrities Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniel Craig





Top celebrity birthdays March 2, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniel Craig and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on March 2, and find out an interesting fact about each one. Musician Jon Bon Jovi performs at a campaign event for former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate, at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pa. On Saturday, October 24, 2020 (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)AP Singer Jon Bon Jovi turns 59 Fun fact: once owned an Arena League football team, the Philadelphia Soul Actor Daniel Craig attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actor Daniel Craig turns 53 Fun fact: is set to reprise his role in Knives Out 2 Rebel Wilson poses on the red carpet during the NFL Honors Football Awards on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)AP Actress Rebel Wilson turns 41 Fun fact: played a small role in the 2007 movie Ghost Rider Colin Trevorrow, left to right, Bryce Dallas Howard, left, and Chris Pratt attend the ‘Jurassic World: The Ride’ Grand Opening Ceremony at Universal Studios on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actress Bryce Dallas Harper turns 40 Fun fact: his father Rons birthday was yesterday Nathalie Emmanuel attends the 22nd Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actress Nathalie Emmanuel turns 32 Fun fact: is set to make its third appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise with the upcoming F9 Luke Combs performs ahead of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo / John Raoux)AP Country singer Luke Combs turns 31 Fun fact: he dropped out of graduate school in his senior year to move to Nashville and pursue a music career More celebrities with birthdays today Actor John Cullum (Northern Exposure) is 91 years old. Actor Barbara Luna is 82 years old. Author John Irving is 79 years old. Actor Cassie Yates is 70 years old. Actor Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live) is 69 years old. Osmonds singer Jay Osmond is 66 years old. The singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 65 years old. Restless Heart singer Larry Stewart is 62. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 58 years old. Actor Richard Ruccolo (Legit Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place) is 49 years old. Coldplay singer Chris Martin is 44 years old. Actor Heather McComb (The Event, Party of Five) is 44 years old. Lake Street Dive guitarist Mike McDuck Olson is 38. Actor Robert Iler (The Sopranos) is 36 years old. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 24 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on March 2 Sam Houston, 1st President of Texas Jefferson Davis, Union General Dr Seuss, author Mikhail Gorbachev, former leader of the USSR (90) with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Past Celebrity Fun Facts (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert A look at lists of fun facts about previous movies and TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscar host since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 