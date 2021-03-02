Deepika Padukone shares insight into her ‘daily routine’ and understands …





Deepika Padukone in an image from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone) Strong points Deepika Padukone shared a video on her Instagram profile on Monday

She shared that she liked to have “quiet mornings”

“There’s a part of me that likes to plan everything,” she says in a clip. New Delhi: Deepika Padukone, in her last Instagram post, gave her fans a glimpse into her “daily routine” and it’s quite entertaining, as has the actress. Of course, “no two days are the same” in Deepika’s life, but one thing is permanent – the actress likes to have “quiet mornings”. In a montage of images from her various shoots, Deepika Padukone can be seen answering questions about her “daily routine”. When one of his crew asks, “What’s your daily routine?” she replies: “It’s really hard to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then , I like to do a daytime workout but other than that it’s all open. “ Deepika Padukone “Does he plan a lot?” The actress says, “Yes and no! I think there’s a part of me that likes to plan everything and there’s a part of me that just likes to leave everything and go with the flow. So that’s also part of my planning and my routine. “ Check out Deepika Padukone’s post here: The aforementioned post is the latest addition to Deepika Padukone’s video and audio blogs. She has previously talked about her “favorite show” during the lockdown, her favorite TV series “growing up” and her “comfort food” in separate videos. In terms of work, Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film About Shanti About. Since then, Deepika has featured in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Vin Diesel XXX: Return of Xander Cage scored his first project in Hollywood. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. She has also 83, a film by Shakun Batra, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a project opposite Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter, aligned.







