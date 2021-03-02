These hilarious Bollywood celebrity nicknames from Hrithik Roshan To Ranveer Singh will make you pass ROFL!

We often hear weird names in the Bollywood industry, but it might sound funny to us, but that’s what actors and actresses call it. Many actors have changed their names and are even referred to as their nicknames by fans too! Today we’re going to go through some famous actors in the theater industry who have funny names like you and me, it might get funnier than we thought, buckle up!

The handsome man who has stolen the thunder from many girls, Hrithik Roshan has a weird but cute name given by his grandmother. She calls him “Duggu.”

The perks of having a cute and cherished childhood make you one of your family’s favorites. Well our own Alia Bhatt is one of them, and being chubby and bubbly in her childhood, her name was’ Aaloo.

Akshay Kumars nickname is quite common and most of us know it. He is one of the most famous Bollywood stars and he has earned the nickname Akki by his fans.

Kareena Kapoor has had a dream career to date! With every movie doing well at the box office and using every role she’s played, she’s made her way to Bollywood! His nickname is “Bebo”.

And finally, we have actor Raam-Leela Ranveer Singh! Looking at his highly skilled action sequences, we assume he was given the correct name according to his personality, Rambo.