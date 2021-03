“ It’s going to be very interesting ”

In the summer of 2020, Starz created Valley P, a drama series about the life of a group of workers employed at The Pynk, the only strip club in Chucalissa, Mississippi. The show, by acclaimed playwright Katori Hall, was an instant success, attracting rave reviews and a large fan base. With the way it ended, viewers are eagerly awaiting the next batch of episodes. Details on Valley P Season 2 is rare, but actor Nicco Annan has at least given a glimpse of what to expect from his character, Uncle Clifford. ‘P-Valley’ Season 1 photo | Starz Uncle Clifford experienced changes in his personal and professional life in ‘P-Valley’ season 1 Of everything that happened in the first season of Valley POne of the most captivating parts, was Uncle Clifford’s relationship with rising hip hop star Lil ‘Murda. Over the season, they’ve moved from subtle flirtation to sex and dating. By the time the finale rolled out, a relationship between them seemed like a real possibility. However, things sparkled when Lil ‘Murda disbanded Uncle Clifford in front of the others one night at the club. While reeling from his fallout with Lil ‘Murda, Uncle Clifford was also set to lose The Pynk to developers planning to turn it into a casino. Realizing the situation, Autumn eventually used the money she had stolen from Montavius ​​to buy out the club, officially making her co-owner. RELATED: P-Valley Creator Talks About Mercedes’ Future & Fall, His Plans For Season 2, And More Where does Uncle Clifford’s story go next season? In a previous interview with Weekly entertainment, Hall mentioned that things could get tricky between Uncle Clifford and Autumn now that she has a stake in the club. She came to slap him on the dance floor and now she has some ownership in the club, Hall explained. The power dynamics at the club have completely changed and seeing Uncle Clifford and Hailey fight for the throne will be a legend. RELATED: P-Valley: K. Michelle Reveals She Cried For Days After Losing A Role In The Series Annan echoed these sentiments in a more recent interview with Entertainment tonight, adding, it’s going to be very interesting to see how this relationship continues. “ When it comes to her romantic relationships, Annan has said that everyone needs love. And I think that’s part of what gave Clifford the energy or the strength to endure another day. But it’s unclear if he’ll be able to fix things with Lil ‘Murda, or if it’s over for good. This part I’m waiting to find out for myself, Annan added. He explained that he hasn’t seen the script for Season 2 yet, but expects to get back to work soon. I look forward to being back at work when it’s nice and hot. Like many other shows, Valley P faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). But when he does return, we’re sure it will be worth the wait. Until then, maybe consider watching shows like Valley P to reassure you.







