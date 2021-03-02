Photo set teases surprising return of dead character





The cast of Thor: love and thunder continue to grow. The highly anticipated director Taika Waititi Thor: Ragnarok The sequel started filming a few weeks ago, and all signs are that this is another ambitious standalone release from Marvel Studios. Like its predecessor, Love and thunder appears to feature a stacked cast of established MCU characters including Chris Hemsworths Thor, Tessa Thompsons Valkyrie, Natalie Portmans Jane Foster, and Guardians of the Galaxy. But new rumors indicate that they won’t be the only familiar faces to appear in the film, either. Indeed, someone else from Thor the franchise can also make a surprise comeback from beyond the grave , Not less. But first: How have TV and movies helped you get through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take it fast Reverse survey. One of Thor’s old friends may be returning. The news Last weekend, Chris Hemsworth shared photos from an ’80s-themed birthday party on his Instagram, and featured in the photos are none other than Idris Elba and Matt Damon. For his part, the word of Damon’s return following his Ragnarok cameo has been around for a while now but Elbe return? It’s new. His presence in Instagram photos suggests he may be reprising his role as Heimdall in Love and thunder, which should be a bit surprising, considering the character was tragically killed in Avengers: Infinity War. Certainly, it should be noted that Elba has been in Australia in recent months to film George Millers. Three thousand years of desire. This means that it is entirely possible that his appearance at this holiday was the result of being in Australia at the same time as Hemsworth and do not because both are working on Thor: love and thunder together. However, given the strict Covid quarantine rules in major studio productions, it’s also possible that Elba was only allowed to the party because he’s already interacting with the Thor actors and team. Idris Elba in Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel Studios Welcome to Valhalla It is of course not confirmed at this time whether Heimdall will return in Thor: love and thunder, and likely will remain so until the films release next year. Nonetheless, the possibility of the character appearing in the sequel fuels yet another popular Love and thunder theory circulating online now. According to this theory, Hemsworths Thor will travel to Valhalla, reuniting dead characters from the MCU. Elbas Heimdall is said to be one of those characters. Rumor has it Adds Heimdall to the long list of notable MCU characters who are said to have a place in Thor: love and thunder. Recent rumors have suggested that Brie Larsons Captain Marvel may also have a cameo in the movie, while some Love and thunder Photos from the set have led fans to speculate the sequel will feature Jeff Goldblum reprising his Thor: Ragnarok role of grand master. Idris Elba as Heimdall. Marvel Studios The Reverse Analysis If Thor truly ventures into Valhalla Love and thunder, it would certainly make sense for Heimdall to appear. The two characters had a close relationship in the previous one Thor movies (although Elbas’s screen time was disappointing for all three) and it would be great to see Elba reprise the role at least once more. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has found an unexpected way to bring a character adjacent to Thor to life. Thor: love and thunder will be released on May 6, 2022.







