Outriders Preview: Loot Gears | Entertainment

This month, Square Enix and People Can Fly released the demo for their upcoming action-RPG, Outriders.

In the future, Outriders follows a group of humans who escape to the stars after the destruction of Earth. Nicknamed Outriders, you control these soldiers as they explore the planet Enoch to secure a new colony for humanity. However, things quickly turn sour and your character is forced to sleep cryo, waking up 30 years later on a war-torn planet with new powers.

Players will find that the demo offers a significant portion of the experience in Outriders. Up to three friends can team up, and any progress made in Outriders will carry over to the main game when it releases as well.

Players have access to both the prologue and the first chapter of the Outriders story with a small amount of side quests to complete. Additionally, all four classes are playable and the prologue can be skipped to try out each one.

Based on the early hours of the Outriders demo, it’s a game that comes across as a pipe dream of different design philosophies. Outriders’ tonal and color palette echoes the late 2000s / early 2010s gray and grain of video games. The dialogue is too serious with technobabble on Altered this and Enoch that, with a fair amount of profanity throughout.

The atmosphere of the game is oppressive with its muted color tones. Rusty metal and smoky gray dominate the world of the Outriders, as the planet was created by a god who has watched too many Zack Snyder movies.

On the other hand, Outriders shares much of its DNA with more modern games and is establishing itself as the new trend in live titles. Think something along the lines of cover-based combat and division loot with a pinch of super abilities as you see in Destiny.

While the world as a whole is rather drab and uninteresting, combat is a whole different story. Gunplay is explosive with a meaty sound design and bloody return as enemies are reduced to red pieces. The loot system in Outriders also gives the possibility of exciting combinations, like assault rifles that deal cryo damage and can freeze enemies in their tracks.

However, the abilities are even more interesting than that. Each class focuses on a different style of play, but they all encourage aggression as a key tenant of combat.

For the trickster class, it promotes evasion and gets closer to your enemies. The Trickster has access to abilities like targeted teleportation and the placement of an energy dome that slows enemies and projectiles caught in the force field. The Trickster also has access to a close-range blade that cuts through the flesh of those within easy reach before it explodes. These abilities are as fun to play as they are overkill.

Overall, the demo is a bit of fun, but may only appeal to fans who are interested in a new co-op shooter experience. Even so, it remains to be seen whether Outriders can attract die-hard fans of similar games such as Division and Destiny into its ecosystem.

Everything is functional with Outriders, but it struggles to stand out. At the moment, the story is too bland to invest in, and while the gameplay is fun, it hardly seems innovative.

This demo was played on an Xbox Series X, and while it ran at a stable 60 fps speed, visually, everything is fine. Maybe from a technical standpoint it looks better than expected, but the overall art design is generic and lacks a unique visual flair that makes this particular title stand out.

The Outriders demo is out now and is free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S / X, and PC. The full game releases April 1.