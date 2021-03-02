Tadap: Suniel Shettys’ son Ahan Shetty drops first poster of Bollywood debut alongside Tara Sutaria





And there is a new child star in the neighborhood! Suniel Shettys son and Athiya Shettys brother Ahan Shetty set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap. Student of year 2 Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen opposite the newcomer who is cast by Sajid Nadiadwala in a film directed by Dirty image director Milan Luthria. In fact, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the film’s first poster and revealed that it will hit theaters on September 24. Kumar does it by remembering, Big day for you Ahan … I still remember seeing your dad, @ suniel.shettys debut movie, Balwaans poster and today I present yours to you …. so happy and proud to share the #SajidNadiadwalas poster #Tadap * ing @ ahan.shetty and @tarasutaria, hitting theaters September 24! Even Ahan Shetty shared the poster where he can be seen passionately hugging Sutaria without revealing his face or gaze and wrote, Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi. Thank you #sajidnadiadwala sir for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me … #Tadap hits theaters on September 24th! If you’re not in the know, Tadap is a remake of the hit Telugu 2018 movie RX 100. Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput starred in the original romantic action drama, but it will be interesting to see if Shetty has what it takes. it takes to be an action-romantic hero. His chemistry with Sutaria will also be tested! Previously, Shetty had announced the start of her first trip to Bollywood and had a poster, Today marks a new chapter in my life. I am very grateful and honored to be a part of this amazing film and to be a part of the @nadiadwalagrandson family. I have a long difficult journey ahead of me where I will experience both the ups and downs. I will need all of your love and blessings to handle this with dignity, grace, and honesty. Thanks for your support, it really means a lot. And I hope to make you very proud Sajid Sir. Now, while the climate for anything close to nepotism and star power is under the radar, we’ll reserve our judgments until the film and let Ahan speak without the burden of the Shetty on his behalf. SEE ALSO: Darlings: Alia Bhatt becomes producer for the first time, to co-produce black comedy with Shah Rukh Khan Cover image: Ahan Shetty / Instagram







