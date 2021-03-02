Errors with the double body for the main players

With each rewatch of “Harry Potter,” fans notice new details and post them on social media for others to enjoy.

Based on the books by controversial author JK Rowling, the fantasy films hit theaters almost 20 years ago, but a superfan recently spotted a new mistake in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

In one TikTok which currently has nearly half a million likes, User @ocarroll pointed to a scene from the third movie where several main characters are briefly replaced with random actors.

During the bogeyman scene, Harry is briefly played by someone else



Daniel Radcliffe’s body double can be spotted in the background.

While reviewing the scene in “Prisoner of Azkaban” where Professor Lupine gives the lesson on the boggarts, TikTok user @ocarroll noticed that a random actor takes Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) place while he is in the background.

When Padma Patil steps in to conquer the bogeyman, Harry stands right behind her. But when the photo zooms out, it’s clearly not Radcliffe.

The actor appears to be a double body, which is a term for someone who takes the place of a star. Sometimes body doubles are used for action sequences or scenes with nudity, but they are also common when the main characters are in the background of shots.

Ron, Hermione and Lupine also appear to have been replaced in the same scene.



The body doubles of Ron, Hermione and Lupine are also visible.

After spotting Harry’s blunder, the TikTok user went on to point out that in the same scene, Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Professor Lupine (David Thewlis) all appear to be briefly played by doubles. bodily.

Hermione and Ron’s doubles can be spotted in the same wide shot as Harry’s. Moments later, when the camera turns to the front of the classroom, a man who appears to be Thewlis’ double stands by the windows.

While these mistakes can be alarming for fans who have seen the film dozens of times, the use of body liners in the background of scenes is a common practice in movies and TV shows. because it saves time and money.

Based on Screen Actors Guild union rules, lead actors must have a full 12 hours from when shooting ends one day until the start of the next, known as the “turnaround time”. Therefore, if a shoot ends, the double body can replace the stars so that it can always roll up on the same day.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a similar phenomenon on ‘Friends’, but with a different explanation.



A stranger takes Ross’s father’s place in one scene.

“Harry Potter” is not the only popular fandom to have recently clung to these misadventures. Sitcom fans have also noticed similar continuity errors on “Friends”.

Several fans have found replacements for Monica’s dad, Joey, and Ross in episodes of the show.

Like body liners, backups are hired to replace a main actor. But backups tend to step in before shooting begins to make sure the camera and lighting are set up for the scene.

The HD remastered episodes of “Friends” broadcast on HBO Max are displayed in a 16: 9 aspect ratio a much wider aspect than the 4: 3 in which the episodes were originally broadcast. This large screen effect means some replacement actors that were never supposed to be displayed on screen can now be seen clearly.

