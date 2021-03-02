Entertainment
Errors with the double body for the main players
With each rewatch of “Harry Potter,” fans notice new details and post them on social media for others to enjoy.
Based on the books by controversial author JK Rowling, the fantasy films hit theaters almost 20 years ago, but a superfan recently spotted a new mistake in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
In one TikTok which currently has nearly half a million likes, User @ocarroll pointed to a scene from the third movie where several main characters are briefly replaced with random actors.
During the bogeyman scene, Harry is briefly played by someone else
While reviewing the scene in “Prisoner of Azkaban” where Professor Lupine gives the lesson on the boggarts, TikTok user @ocarroll noticed that a random actor takes Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) place while he is in the background.
When Padma Patil steps in to conquer the bogeyman, Harry stands right behind her. But when the photo zooms out, it’s clearly not Radcliffe.
The actor appears to be a double body, which is a term for someone who takes the place of a star. Sometimes body doubles are used for action sequences or scenes with nudity, but they are also common when the main characters are in the background of shots.
Ron, Hermione and Lupine also appear to have been replaced in the same scene.
After spotting Harry’s blunder, the TikTok user went on to point out that in the same scene, Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Professor Lupine (David Thewlis) all appear to be briefly played by doubles. bodily.
Hermione and Ron’s doubles can be spotted in the same wide shot as Harry’s. Moments later, when the camera turns to the front of the classroom, a man who appears to be Thewlis’ double stands by the windows.
While these mistakes can be alarming for fans who have seen the film dozens of times, the use of body liners in the background of scenes is a common practice in movies and TV shows. because it saves time and money.
Based on Screen Actors Guild union rules, lead actors must have a full 12 hours from when shooting ends one day until the start of the next, known as the “turnaround time”. Therefore, if a shoot ends, the double body can replace the stars so that it can always roll up on the same day.
Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a similar phenomenon on ‘Friends’, but with a different explanation.
“Harry Potter” is not the only popular fandom to have recently clung to these misadventures. Sitcom fans have also noticed similar continuity errors on “Friends”.
Several fans have found replacements for Monica’s dad, Joey, and Ross in episodes of the show.
Like body liners, backups are hired to replace a main actor. But backups tend to step in before shooting begins to make sure the camera and lighting are set up for the scene.
The HD remastered episodes of “Friends” broadcast on HBO Max are displayed in a 16: 9 aspect ratio a much wider aspect than the 4: 3 in which the episodes were originally broadcast. This large screen effect means some replacement actors that were never supposed to be displayed on screen can now be seen clearly.
Read more:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]