Bollywood films by female directors





They are essential for visualization! While female directors are responsible for some of the best films to come out in the industry, they are still surprisingly outnumbered in Bollywood. Here are some of the many fantastic films directed by Indian women: 1. Talvar (2015) Junglee Pictures

Realized by: Meghna gulzar A Rashomon-style account of the horrific Noida double murder case in 2008, Talvar is captivating and heartbreaking in equal parts. Strong performances from Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi and of course the late Irrfan Khan turned this film into a cult classic. 2. Fire (1996) Kaleidoscope Entertainment

Realized by: Deepa mehta The first mainstream Bollywood film to portray a lesbian relationship, Fire was truly revolutionary. These are Sita (Nandita Das) and Radha (Shabana Azmi), who, after being trapped in loveless marriages, decide to continue a relationship between them despite the parish society of which they are a part. 3. Gully Boy (2019) Excel Entertainment

Realized by: Zoya Akhtar At the beginning, Gully Boy comes across as a simple outsider story as it follows Murad (Ranveer Singh), an aspiring rapper who feels deeply concerned with social issues and whose life changes when he meets Shrikant “MC Sher” (Siddhant Chaturvedi). However, the film is much more than that, it is one of the most beautifully crafted and impactful commentaries on class disparities in India. Alia Bhatt’s performance is the icing on the cake. 4. Dhobi Ghat (2010) UTV motion pictures

Realized by: Kiran rao Four people who come from different backgrounds, have their destinies and their paths intertwined in the dazzling metropolis that is Mumbai. Dhobi Ghat is Kiran Rao’s heartfelt tribute to the city. 5. Bareilly ki barfi (2017) Junglee Pictures

Realized by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Bitti (Kriti Sanon), a fiery girl from Bareilly, reads a life-changing book and therefore ends up falling in love with the author, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao). She makes it her mission to find him and does so with the help of Chirag (Ayushmann Khurrana), the owner of the local printing press. The film boasts of stellar performances from the entire star cast, especially Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa. 6. Sangharsh (1999) Vishesh Movies

Realized by: Tanuja Chandra A psychological thriller that masterfully tackles delicate subjects such as childhood trauma and religious fanaticism, Sangharsh is an exceptionally underrated film. Ashutosh Rana’s character continues to give people nightmares. 7. A death in the gunj (2016) MacGuffin Pictures

Realized by: Konkona Sen Sharma A truly fascinating piece of cinema, A death in the gunj looks like a Ruskin Bond novel with its setting in the colonial town of McCluskieganj and a little blue ambassador as a character in its own right. However, this is actually a rather dark and moving commentary on the importance of mental health awareness. Watch him for Vikrant Massey. 8. Margarita with a straw (2014) Animated gifs Viacom18

Realized by: Shonali bose A moving film and a slice of life, Margarita with a straw is about Laila (Kalki Koechlin), a young woman with cerebral palsy. But that’s not her only id, she’s also a rebel who writes and composes music and eventually gets a scholarship to study in New York City, where she finds love. 9. English Vinglish (2012) Eros International

Realized by: Gauri shinde A shining example of the “feel-good” genre, English Vinglish talks about Shashi (Sridevi), who, continually mocked by her family for not being able to converse in English, decides to take classes to prove her worth as a wife and mother. In the process, she ends up finding herself. This movie will make you tear up and miss the acting powerhouse that was Sridevi. ten. Namesake (2006) Fox Searchlight Pictures

Realized by: Mira Nair Although this is really an English movie, Namesake (based on a novel of the same name by Jhumpa Lahiri) makes this list because of her poignant beauty and the remarkable way Nair describes the experience of Indian immigrants. Tabu, Kal Penn and the late Irrfan Khan were perfectly chosen. 11. Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002) Advice exports

Realized by: Aparna Sen Although it sounds like a love story against the backdrop of community riots, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer is much more than that. For starters, the film was way ahead of its time in capturing the country’s current socio-political atmosphere. Moreover, it is by far the most satisfactory representation of human vulnerabilities. 12. Peepli Live (2010) UTV motion pictures

Realized by: Anusha Rizvi Perhaps one of Bollywood’s most wonderful satires, Peepli Live addresses the issue of farmer suicides in the Indian hinterland and in so doing brilliantly sheds light on greedy TRP news channels and unprincipled politicians. You will think about this movie for days. 13. Talaash (2012) Excel Entertainment

Realized by: Reema Kagti Talaash is a great psychological thriller that revolves around the life of Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Aamir Khan) and his wife Roshni (Rani Mukherji) as they face the death of their son. While struggling to cope with his personal loss, Surjan is tasked with investigating the mysterious death of a movie star. 14. Under My Burkha Lipstick (2016) Balaji Motion Pictures

Realized by: Alankrita Shrivastava There are very few movies that celebrate the fact that women have desires and Under My Burkha Lipstick is one of them. It follows the struggles of four ordinary women Usha (Ratna Pathak Shah), Rehana (Plabita Borthakur), Leela (Aahana Kumra) and Shirin (Konkona Sensharma) in their quest for freedom in a deeply patriarchal society. 15. About Shanti About (2007) Red Pepper Entertainment

Realized by: Farah Khan | It’s been more than a decade and this faultless Masala blockbuster continues to be guilty pleasure for many. The story was gripping, the songs were (and still are) catchy, Shah Rukh Khan was in his element, and the world was introduced to a gem known as Deepika Padukone. What more could one ask for? TV and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.

