Hollywood Casino Joliet Partners with Illinois Department of Public Health to Host COVID-19 Mobile Testing Program





JOLIET, Illinois – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Hollywood Casino Joliet (Hollywood Casino or the Casino) today announced its partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a mobile COVID-19 test program in the casino parking lot. The IDPH will set up and operate the Hollywood Casino mobile test program every Sunday in March and the first Sunday in April. We are extremely proud to partner with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide our parking lot as a COVID-19 testing site to help fight the spread of COVID-19, said Lydia Garvey, vice president and General Manager of the Hollywood Casino Joliet. Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our community as we all work together to end the pandemic. The IDPH mobile testing program in the parking lot of Hollywood casinos will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 7, March 14, March 20, March 27 and April 3. photo ID and must not show signs of symptoms to take a test. The mobile test program accepts insurance, but an insurance card is not required to be tested. For those who are uninsured or if the insurance does not cover the cost of the test, the State of Illinois will cover the cost. The COVID-19 mobile testing program will use swabs from anterior nostrils to test patients, with samples shipped to a lab to be run on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test machine that can detect COVID-19 with a very high degree of precision. Those tested will receive a phone call between 4-7 days from the date of their test from number 888-297-7208. Patients who miss the call will be prompted to call back in order to receive the results as they cannot be left through voicemail. About Hollywood Casino Joliet Conveniently located off I-80 in Joliet, Illinois, Hollywood Casino offers over 50,000 square feet of action and excitement with some of the hottest slots and video poker machines. Hit it big at 26 gaming tables and relax in our 100-room hotel. Dine like a star at one of our first class restaurants and food outlets. For more information visit www.hollywoodcasinojoliet.com.

