Award is music to the ears of young violinists | Culture & Leisure

For the first time in her young music career, Madeline Cha had to audition for a competition virtually rather than in person. But she accepted it, winning the 2021 Rochester Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition award.

She was the obvious winner, says Rita May, vice-chair of the RSO board and chair of the event. Her ability and the way she could bring music to life was exceptional.

In the past, there have been 15-20 competitors, but this year, because of COVID-19, there were only three, May says. If there is a concert in May, Madeline will play with the symphony.

She was happy that the coronavirus had not dissuaded her from pursuing her goals. I feel grateful because right now a lot of activities are on hold due to COVID, but I can still play the violin in competitions, she says.

In ninth grade at HH Dow High School in Midland, Madeline has been playing the violin for about 10 years. She was born in Virginia and moved to Michigan as a child.

I just listened to a lot of famous violinists that I still admire and got inspired to play the violin, says Madeline, who is 15. My sister also started playing the violin when she was little. I followed and got really interested.

She attended the University of Michigan String Prep Academy in grades 5-8.

I auditioned and got assigned to a certain teacher, says Madeline. After that, you attend performances and have the chance to perform in master classes. She was in master classes with Danielle Belen and David Halen.

Madeline made her debut at Weill Recital Hall in New York City in 2018.

It was my first time performing on a bigger stage, she says. As a young violinist, one of the big obstacles was being nervous when playing in front of people. It went really well and I got to meet like-minded musicians backstage.

After that, she started to win awards for her talents. In 2018, she received an honorable mention in the Walgreens National Concerto Competition, and in 2019, she was the winner of the Open Strings Junior Division category in the Walgreens National Concerto Competition. In 2018 and 2019, she was named State Laureate and National Alternate for the competition sponsored by the National Association of Music Teachers. In 2019, she won the Young Artists Competition of the Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra.

In recent summers, she has participated in the Bowdoin International Music Festival in Brunswick, Maine, and the International Interlochen Summer Arts Camp in northern Michigan. She also attended the Liberec International Violin Academy in the Czech Republic.

Madeline currently performs with the Michigan Youth Symphony Orchestra at UM. Due to coronavirus restrictions, members meet on Zoom.

We have webinars, we have done writing activities, and we have worked on technical exercises, she says. We record the opening of Hiawatha. We make our own parts. They hired a qualified technician, and this person is putting it in place.

Being unable to perform in public is a bit sad, says Madeline. It’s the most exciting thing about music. At the same time, thanks to COVID-19, we were able to do score studies and studies (technical exercises). I learned more about digital recording.

Her teacher is renowned violinist Sunmi Chang, who has performed across North America and Europe, and has nurtured young aspiring musicians for 20 years.

I want to become a better violinist and my goal is to win international competitions, says Madeline. I really love it.

I think from the age of 5 it started to be really fun. I found it to be a fun activity. As you dig deeper, you find that you like some things about it. It becomes natural.