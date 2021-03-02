Entertainment
Priyanka Bhattacharjee on TV to Bollywood Switch
Actress opens up about ending a decade in the series, her connection to Aparajita Adhya, and more
Priyanka Bhattacharjee embarks on a new journey. She will soon be moving to Bombay. “I’m doing a Hindi project with famous actors, but I can’t reveal anything more at the moment. Dancing is my passion and I will be doing a Hindi music video soon. I’m super excited about my new trip to Bollywood, I’m sure I can make my family proud. I have lined up a few projects for 2021, ”says Priyanka. A frank conversation …
Let’s start with a recent video of you and Aparajita Adhya dancing on Senorita on Aparajita’s birthday. How was the experience?
It happened in a very relaxed way, we still love to dance like anything and Senorita is a favorite song for both of us. It was such a great experience to dance with Mamoni.
Tell us about your connection with Aparajita?
This link is so pure and transparent. Like a mother and a daughter. She shares everything with me.
What are your memories of working with her on the show? The country?
I learned a lot from her, she helped me work with a lot of positivity. When i was doing The country in 2012, i was getting nervous in front of her because of the lines i had to say to her. But she always put me at ease.
Do you set goals for yourself?
Yes, one of my personal goals for 2021 is to do more work for the national audience. I want to learn a lot of new things from my elders, I also want to learn horse riding and golf.
You’ve been playing series for 10 years now. What were the highlights and the challenges?
I feel proud because from an early age I had the love and support of the public. I feel so blessed that my nickname Bubly has become my identity in the industry. To this day, one of the best characters I have ever played was Seema Rekha. With such different shades and a completely different look, it was loved by everyone. And I gave my 100% to play this character.
There were a lot of challenges, every day I had to travel a lot. But the best part is that I have never moved south to Calcutta because I love to come home and see my parents after my busy schedule. It was a big challenge for me to finish my degree from a reputable university with my favorite subject in political science and I did.
What are the lessons learned during this 10-year journey?
I respect people and believe in spreading love. A dream does not come true by magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. I believe in hard work and a little luck.
Good and bad, both types of experiences are necessary in life. I don’t judge people and I won’t. I also believe in fate.
How is your shooting experience for the film? FIR?
It was really special for me since this is my first movie, I’m really grateful to my director Joydeep Mukherjee for giving me this important character. And I’m really happy to share the screen with Ritabhari Chakraborty, Ankush, and Bonny. I still remember during the climactic scene in Ankushda and the entire directing team complimented me on my expression.
Tell us about your character?
The character is that of a village girl. You will be able to see me in another avatar. I learned to drive a Scooty to play this character. Also, I loved my character in The Inside Job. I was looking for something stimulating as an actor. Since this is a thriller, I can’t speak much about the story. Working with director Shieladitya Moulik was a learning experience because I loved his film Sweater. As an actor, I want to work in selected projects that would help me grow.
You are good friends with the actors Anamika and Soumitrisha.
They know me, understand me, know where I come from.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]