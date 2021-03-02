Priyanka Bhattacharjee on TV to Bollywood Switch

Actress opens up about ending a decade in the series, her connection to Aparajita Adhya, and more

Priyanka Bhattacharjee embarks on a new journey. She will soon be moving to Bombay. “I’m doing a Hindi project with famous actors, but I can’t reveal anything more at the moment. Dancing is my passion and I will be doing a Hindi music video soon. I’m super excited about my new trip to Bollywood, I’m sure I can make my family proud. I have lined up a few projects for 2021, ”says Priyanka. A frank conversation … Let’s start with a recent video of you and Aparajita Adhya dancing on Senorita on Aparajita’s birthday. How was the experience? It happened in a very relaxed way, we still love to dance like anything and Senorita is a favorite song for both of us. It was such a great experience to dance with Mamoni. Tell us about your connection with Aparajita? This link is so pure and transparent. Like a mother and a daughter. She shares everything with me.

What are your memories of working with her on the show? The country? I learned a lot from her, she helped me work with a lot of positivity. When i was doing The country in 2012, i was getting nervous in front of her because of the lines i had to say to her. But she always put me at ease. Do you set goals for yourself? Yes, one of my personal goals for 2021 is to do more work for the national audience. I want to learn a lot of new things from my elders, I also want to learn horse riding and golf. You’ve been playing series for 10 years now. What were the highlights and the challenges? I feel proud because from an early age I had the love and support of the public. I feel so blessed that my nickname Bubly has become my identity in the industry. To this day, one of the best characters I have ever played was Seema Rekha. With such different shades and a completely different look, it was loved by everyone. And I gave my 100% to play this character. There were a lot of challenges, every day I had to travel a lot. But the best part is that I have never moved south to Calcutta because I love to come home and see my parents after my busy schedule. It was a big challenge for me to finish my degree from a reputable university with my favorite subject in political science and I did. What are the lessons learned during this 10-year journey? I respect people and believe in spreading love. A dream does not come true by magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. I believe in hard work and a little luck. Good and bad, both types of experiences are necessary in life. I don’t judge people and I won’t. I also believe in fate.