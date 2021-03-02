Late Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat remembers local artists, Entertainment News & Top Stories





Several local artists who worked with Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat, who died of liver cancer at age 70 last Saturday, paid tribute to Ng, who is fondly remembered for his roles in popular Stephen Chow comedies such as Fight Back To School (1991). Actor Li Wenhai, who starred with Ng in former SPH MediaWorks’ comedy Money No Problem (2004), told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that Ng had no air and was very humble. . Apple actress Hong, who starred in the same dramatic comedy, said on social media that Ng will be remembered for her professionalism and willingness to share her acting experience. They had previously worked together on another Drunken Kung Fu production in Hengdian, China in 2002, and Hong said Ng took good care of her as she was still a new actress at the time. “I almost couldn’t recognize you when you came to say hello to me that day when you looked slimmer,” Hong wrote. “I said you got more handsome and hoped we could work together again.” Comedian Mark Lee and director Ong Kuo Sin, who were behind the well-received movie Number 1 (2020), also fondly remember Ng. Lee said on social media that he was fortunate enough to work with Ng on the movie Time Is Money eight years ago, which starred them both as well as Taiwanese comedian Kang Kang, who was also the director. . Ong, who was one of the producers of Time Is Money, said on social media that he would always remember what Ng once said: “Filming is like looking for trouble, but shows that are not disturbed are not good to watch. “ Ng’s estate would go to his wife and five children, Malaysia’s Guang Ming Daily reported. He reportedly wrote a will after suffering heart failure from a viral infection in 2014. The Guang Ming Daily said he would leave half of his possessions, valued at over HK $ 10 million (S $ 1.7 million), to his Malaysian wife Hou Shan Yan, and the other half to her five children. Ng had a pair of twin daughters, 42, with his first wife Mak Lee Lee. He also had a daughter, aged around 30, with former Hong Kong actress Lo Siu Chi. He met Ms Hou, a former Malaysian beauty queen, while filming the 1993 film All’s Well End’s Well, Too and they later became a couple. He divorced his 18-year-old wife, Ms. Mak, in 1994, and two years later he married Ms. Hou, with whom he had a 24-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.







