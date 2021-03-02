TI sued for libel amid sexual assault allegations





Sabrina Peterson says she was vilified by the rapper-actor and his wife, the Xscape Tiny singer, after she said on social media that he shot her.

Rapper-actor TI and his wife are being sued for defamation over allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting several women, although the two situations are unrelated. Sabrina Peterson sued the couple (whose legal names are Clifford and Tameka Harris) on Monday, as well as Shekinah Jones, a hairstylist who appeared on their reality TV series. Peterson alleges that TI fired a gun at her and threatened to kill her after having an argument with her assistant. She posted about it on social media in January and claims she was vilified by their responses. Tiny, singer and member of R&B group Xscape, responded in an Instagram post showing a photo of Peterson’s 8-year-old son and said Peterson should stop harassing his family and get help. Then Anderson posted a video on Instagram that said Peterson had been sexually involved with both TI and Tiny. The couple also released a joint statement denying the “extremely appalling allegations,” and TI released an 8-minute video that denies Peterson’s claims as well as claims that he drugged and raped women. Peterson says she was harassed as a result of their responses and is suing for libel, invasion of privacy and the intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other complaints. Harrises’ attorney Andrew Brettler of Lavely & Singer was dispatched on Monday Hollywood journalist a statement in response to the lawsuit. Ms. Peterson is the definition of defamation evidence, “he said.” She has a long rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violence. Nothing our clients have said about it is defamatory. Ultimately, not only will Petersons’ baseless lawsuit be dismissed, but she will also be responsible for paying any legal fees the Harrises are forced to incur in this matter. The trial follows a video press conference on Monday by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, in which he said he called on authorities in California and Georgia to initiate criminal investigations on behalf of 11 victims (including Peterson) for suspected cases of sexual abuse, assault and harassment from 2005 to 2018. The couple vehemently deny the allegations. Another lawyer for TI and Tiny, Steve Sadow, released this statement in response to claims made at the press conference: “Clifford (TI) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest terms these unsubstantiated and unfounded allegations “We are confident that if these allegations are fully and fairly investigated, no charges will be laid. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media.” The Harris’s plead with everyone not to get caught up in these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and abuse the court system. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos