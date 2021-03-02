Enter the calm and relaxing home of actor Luis Gerardo Mndez





Actor Luis Gerardo Mndez at home in his ecological and creative house, La Distancia Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Mndez recently realized that he was not just a performer, but a storyteller. He has just co-written and produced his first film, Half brothers (available on request from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment), a comedy that tells the story of a successful young Mexican businessman, Renato, as he discovers he has an American half-brother. They couldn’t be more different (that’s when the comedy hits), and set off on a journey to uncover the story of Renatos’ father in the United States. He will also appear in the next season of Narcos: Mexico. When he’s not very busy, Luis spends time at his retreat, La Distancia, on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca. This is not a vacation home but rather an artistic retreat on a steep slope in Mazunte, a small coastal town in southern Mexico, designed for the artistic endeavors of Luis and those of his fellow actors, directors and friends from the creative industries. . He collaborated with the architect Paul curuchet, who runs a successful architectural firm, Timeless, in Mexico. Both wanted to create an environmentally friendly and discreet house, so that the mountains and the sea become the stars of the show. One of our main concerns when designing La Distancia was to take advantage of the steep terrain to get the best views possible, explains Luis. JORGE OMAR MARTINEZ SOLIS Luis has traveled to this part of his country since he was a young theater student, a time which he remembers being particularly vivid and happy, although he was penniless. Since then, he dreamed of building a house in the mountains overlooking the sea for himself and his friends. During these adventurous years, he got to know the local community, a tight-knit group that likes to watch who comes and goes. A local taxi driver showed Luis and Paul the property on the mountain, and they fell in love with it immediately. It wasn’t an obvious choice, as it was particularly steep, but both men knew they wanted a terraced building, so it suited their needs perfectly. Video by Benjamin Cabral and Roberto Lopez Flores The design took two years and four more to build. The house incorporates local materials like stone and tropical woods, applied in a traditional way but with a contemporary design. They used tiled floors designed in the studio of the famous Oaxacan plastic artist. Francisco Toledo. La Metropolitana, a design studio in Mexico City, provided some of the wooden furniture and the rest came from the Paul company. Luis and his partner traveled to Teotitln del Valle, a village in the central valley of Oaxaca, famous for its high-quality rugs, and chose several that match their tastes. The red crockery in the house comes from San Marcos Tlapazola, another town in central Oaxaca, which makes beautiful pieces of earthy clay. By naming the retreat The distance Luis emphasizes his isolated character and his purpose: to distance himself from his worries and let himself be carried away by the fantastic rainforest and the sea, so that you can focus on your creative process. That the house helps people channel their creativity is a source of pride for Luis. That, and the fact that La Distancia conveys the image of the country he likes to channel: friendly, refined, respectful of the environment and connected to the best of its traditions. JORGE OMAR MARTINEZ SOLIS Luis recently co-founded a Mezcal brand, Eye of tiger.







