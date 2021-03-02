Rescore Secures $ 138 Million Loan on Rising Hollywood Resort





Rescore Property Corp. has secured a $ 138 million loan from Square Mile Capital for a soon-to-be-completed apartment complex in Hollywood. The financing will replace an existing construction loan on the development, dubbed The Rise, provided by OZK Bank in 2017, according to Commercial Observer. The development site includes several parcels at 1331 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, at the corner of Fountain Avenue and a few blocks from Sunset Boulevard. Rescore first proposed the 369-unit project in 2015, but work was delayed. It is now nearing completion. The apartments are a mix of studios, 1 and 2 bedrooms. Square Mile Capital said in a press release that the pre-lease has started and the developer is hoping to receive a temporary occupancy certificate momentarily. Rents for studios range from $ 2,000 to $ 3,000, while one-bedroom apartments start at around $ 2,600 and go above around $ 4,800. Two-bedroom units cost between $ 3,800 and around $ 6,900, according to Apartments.com. There are also a pair of two-bedroom penthouses, each totaling approximately 2,000 square feet, priced at $ 15,000 per month. The developers have been bullish on Hollywood for years. A constant flow of projects, both multi-family and commercial, continues to progress. Champion Real Estate obtained approval in December for a 269-unit apartment tower at 6220 Yucca Street. Hudson Pacific Properties is working on a 500,000 square foot extension of Sunset Gower Studios. New projects are also in preparation. BARDAS Investment Group recently redeveloped an office complex at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Seward Street. [CO] Dennis lynch

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos