Matt’s Picks in the Milwaukee Film Women’s History Month program

Celebrate Women’s History Month with great organization and great movies, all for a great price and from the best seat in the house – your couch!

Throughout March, Milwaukee Film celebrates female filmmakers and the stories and perspectives of women on screen with its Women’s History Month program, a mini-festival showcasing over two dozen films – ranging from shorts to feature films, documentaries to fiction – plus several live streamed events and discussions that push the film’s ideas beyond your big screen. Or your small screen. Thanks to Milwaukee Film’s virtual platforms, you can bring these fascinating works to your laptop, TV, just about anywhere you feel comfortable getting caught up in a cinematic story.

There are all kinds of ways to watch this special month-long program – but even more great movies to watch. My colleague Molly Snyder picked three of her must-haves for the Women’s History Month program – all fascinating films in their own right – and here are the three that caught my eye. And to watch them all – or find your own favorites from the field – head over to Milwaukee Film website.

In case you missed that handout at the 2020 Milwaukee Film Festival, this Women’s History Month mini-festival gives you another chance – and you shouldn’t let that second chance go to waste. Shalini Kantayya’s high-tech doc dives into the world of facial recognition software and its extremely rapid use – especially in law enforcement – with no laws or protections in place for the public. Worse yet, while we imagine technology as that impartial, logic-driven ideal, without our human flaws, it is as impartial as it is programmed to be – which means, as the main topic of the doc finds out. , Joy Buolamwini, Technological errors when reading faces that are not. not white. Invasive AND incorrect? A horrible combination.

Examining the prejudices in these growing technological spaces, “Coded Bias” is a documentary that plays like a thriller – one that comes with a compelling protagonist in Buolamwini, a young black tech researcher who discovers the holes in the programming of the facial recognition and works, along with other high tech heroines, to create greater awareness, diversity and accountability on the ground. The result is weird, informative and inspiring – because you will be inspired by the work of Buolamwini and probably also inspired to burn all your computers and phones in a trash can and live in the woods for a bit.

An inside look and a unique perspective on one of the biggest flashpoints of debate in our country, “Women in Blue” gets incredible access as it goes behind the scenes with the Minneapolis Police Department as that the first female (not to mention openly gay) police chief and several women in uniform are working to reform the organization and restore community confidence from within. Can different perspectives bring the necessary change to this often hyper masculine environment and profession? Is our current policing system recoverable or is it irreparably flawed? Since the document was filmed just before George Floyd’s murder rocked the department, city, nation, and the entire world, you might already have an answer – but Deirdre Fishel’s “Women in Blue” addresses it. very important questions in the process.

A deeply intimate and quietly heartbreaking doc, “Through the Night” follows women who pass each other in a 24-hour daycare in New York City – mothers who emotionally face leaving their children behind to work brutal hours and support their families. , to the woman in charge of the settlement and the children in her community, reflecting on the exhausting difficulties of trying to raise her own family while helping to raise others. Like a non-fiction rendition of “Nomadland” in a city, Loira Limbal’s modest but moving documentary highlights the economic hardships that push these mothers and their families to the brink of physical and emotional collapse while transmitting the tender bonds who form – with children and parents – as they try to make the most of often the worst situations.

For more information on the Milwaukee Film Women’s History Month program, click here – and to purchase individual tickets or passes to all films and events, go to Milwaukee Film website.