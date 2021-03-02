Ed Orgeron has a funny reaction to the actor who plays him on the NBC series ‘Young Rock’





LSU Tigers Head Coach Ed Orgeron has quite the personality, and that led to him making an appearance – sort of – on NBC’s Young Rock. which portrays the life of former football player, WWE superstar and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. From 1988 to 1992, Orgeron coached the defensive line in Miami, where Johnson played college football. Emmett Skilton plays Orgeron on the show and hits the Cajun accent quite well. During an appearance on the NFL Network Monday afternoon, Orgeron had a funny reaction to the clip. “(The actor) emailed me and reading all the work he’s done, even listening to my mom speak, I was very impressed with him. I thought it was very close. “I need to talk to my boy, he needs to get into the weight room a bit. Johnson was part of the 1991 national championship squad, playing a back-up role along the defensive line. After graduating in 1995, Johnson signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, but was eliminated just two months into the season. Johnson would continue with superstar success in WWE and as an actor to this day. After Miami, Orgeron went to Nicholls State, Syracuse and USC before becoming head coach at Ole Miss in 2005. After three seasons he would go to the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee and again to USC as an assistant coach. . In 2013, Orgeron became the interim head coach of USC before joining LSU in 2015 as a defensive line coach. In 2016, he was appointed head coach. As LSU’s head coach, Orgeron is 45-14, 4-1 in bowling games and led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season in 2019, capped by the College Football National Championship. Playoff. Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports mobile app and get the latest news from your team today. The Tigers will be looking to bounce back from a 5-5 season in 2020 and reach those highs again. Nick Kosko of 247Sports contributed to this story.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos