Batman’s new team is better than ever, but still doomed

The Batman team in Infinite Frontier is led by former Batgirl and current Oracle, Barbara Gordon. But this new team may not be enough to save Gotham.

Warning! Spoilers ahead forInfinite Frontier # 0!

Former Bat girl and current Oracle Barbara Gordon leads new team to help Batman fight crime in Gotham City, but they already have their work cut out for them Infinite border. DCs whole Multiverse has been redesigned following the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal. Thanks to Wonder Woman’s efforts, a new Omniverse has emerged, parts of which will be revealed in the pages of the anthology comic Infinite Frontier # 0. This new era for DC Comics is designed to be a celebration and embrace old stories and continuity while opening up new possibilities for future tales.

The recent Future state The event gave readers a glimpse into the possible futures of their favorite characters across the DC Omniverse. For the citizens of Gotham City, the fate that awaits them is particularly dire. According to Future state, by 2025, the city will effectively be taken over by a private fascist police organization called the magistrate. Masked vigilantes are prohibited and the magistrates of the peacekeepers are authorized to shoot at any person wearing a mask on sight. Bruce Wayne and Batman are both believed to be dead, although it is revealed that he faked his death. A new Batman, Tim Fox, has taken over to fight for the people of Gotham. If the Bat-Family hopes to prevent this bleak future from coming true, they’ll have their work cut out for them.

In a story of Infinite Frontier # 0 written by James Tynion IV with the art of Jorge Jimenez and the colors of Tomeu Morey, Oracle assembled their new team and sent them to the field. In addition to Oracle, which oversees the team remotely, the team also consists of Huntress and two other Batgirls, Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown. Huntress comments that the team looks like the Birds of Prey, as they are made up of all the female heroes, and Oracle operates from the former Birds of Prey base, the Clock Tower. Barbara undoes this comparison before receiving a Code Green signal from Arkham Asylum. They quickly learn that Arkham has been attacked with Joker Gas, killing almost everyone inside, including Bane.

Barbara is shocked that Joker has apparently returned so soon after his latest attack in Joker War, which ended with Barbara relinquishing her character as Batgirl and taking over as Oracle. She tells Huntress in Infinite Frontier # 0 that she does not hang up her cape permanently, but that she will be more judicious in its use. It’s also easier on her spinal implants which rendered her ability to walk after being shot by Joker and paralyzed in The Killing Joke. It’s probably for the best, because now that she’s back in the chair and in everyone’s ear as Oracle, she has the ability to be everywhere at once, which is what she’s doing. struggled during her time as Batgirl. And with the other two Batgirls taking to the streets to fight crime, Gotham is sure to be safer. The two are strong, capable heroes who both received training from Batman, but more importantly, formed a close relationship with Barbara, who acted as a mentor for both Batgirls. Under his guidance and guidance, they will be a force for good in Gotham City.

Regardless of their abilities, the new team can be doomed. The attack on Arkham would in fact be the work of the magistrate and his leader, Simon Saint, in order to scare Gotham by giving him the authority of the magistrate over the city. If the events of Future state come true, then this team and the rest of the Bat-Family will eventually form the base of a Resistance to fight against the fascist police state. But perhaps under the guidance of Oracle, this team of Batgirls and Huntress can work with Batman and his allies to stop the Magistrate to gain power and ensure a better future for Gotham City Infinite border.

