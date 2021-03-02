Bloomfield actor wins ‘big break’ with Kevin Bacon





BLOOMFIELD, NJ Bloomfield, Kevin Interdonato, is officially a Kevin Bacon degree.

Movie buffs who like to play the game of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon“now have a booming Essex County actor to add to their rosters with Interdonato, who recently landed a recurring character role in Showtime’s second season,” City On a Hill. “ “It’s a really big breakup for me,” Interdonato told Patch of the series, a crime drama set in Boston in the early 1990s. “I actually auditioned for a role first. season, and I’ve had a few scenes throughout. Then I was fortunate enough to have been written in the script for that season. “

“My career has been mostly independent film and television for the past 20 years, so I’ve been lucky,” Interdonato said. The Bloomfield actor plays Tony Sufferin, a cop from the Boston Police Department who belongs to a police squad called the Youth Violence Strike Force, a real-life unit that severely cracked down on gangs in Boston in the 1990s.

Interdonato has called his character a “fiery, hard nosed dude” who is set to become a controversial character this season. To help prepare him for this role, Interdonato spent time with a few officers from the Boston Police Department with experience serving in gang units and the Youth Violence Strike Force.

“Their comments on life back then, along with their demeanor and attitudes, made me build Tony and find my way with him,” Interdonato said. While working alongside Bacon has been a pleasure, there is another co-star that Interdonato wishes they could spend more screen time with: his wife, Amanda Clayton.

Although Clayton, who plays Cathy Ryan on the show, is involved in different storylines than her character, it’s a unique experience working alongside her significant other, Interdonato said. “Although it’s set in Boston, the show mostly tours all over New York City, Yonkers, and Staten Island, so it was easy for us to stay. [in Bloomfield]”Said Interdonato.” We have a one year old, and we never shot on the same days, so one of us was on call while the other worked. “ For now, the couple are splitting time between Essex County and Los Angeles because of work, but they’ve been spending more time at home than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Auditioning videos from home is the norm now, and probably will be for a while until things get better,” Interdonato said. “Which looks good on me. I love it here, my family and friends are here … and you can’t beat the people and the food.” Watch the official “City on a Hill” Season 2 trailer below. BEYOND ‘BAD FRANK’ One of the roles that helped Interdonato take his break from “City on a Hill” was his turn as “Bad Frank” in the 2017 drama / thriller film of the same name. Interdonato, a combat veteran who served in Iraq (2004-2005), previously told Patch that he used his love for the theater to serve as a therapeutic outlet for post-traumatic stress disorder, eventually finding his stability. and his place in the film industry as an actor, writer and producer. Part of that experience made its way into “Bad Frank”, which was a source of pride for Interdonato. Patch asked Interdonato what’s next on his plate after “Bad Frank” and “City on a Hill”. Here are his answers. Can you tell us more about what you have planned for 2021? A German producer contacted just before COVID-19 who was a fan of another movie in which I was called “Bad Frank” from 2018 (which was filmed in Mendham). The film went very well around the world and he expressed his interest in working together. So I sent him a screenplay that I wrote, it worked, and now we’re going to shoot in Germany at the start of the summer. And another great story that turns in Minnesota following this rather heavy film. The wait pushes me up a wall, but I have work to do so no complaints here. I am fortunate to have good relationships with several distribution companies, based on the films I have acted in that have sold well for them. So I can contribute to films I’m working on to get distribution, like the ones I’ll be working on this year. I like being able to help the independent filmmakers I work for, that’s a hell of a racket, man. So rather than just doing my job to satisfy my own desires as an actor and walk away, I have the ability to help in that capacity. The best part about the film is my bottom line, whether I’m telling a story or helping to sell it. What’s wrong with your next movie, “Brusco?” What is it and where will you be filming in New Jersey? “Brusco” is about a local tough guy who can’t seem to get out of his way, get in and out of trouble all his adult life. He was a boxer prodigy in his youth, still clinging to his abilities and dreams despite the obstacles he seems to face, and this story describes his latest move to get validation if he can stay straight. My wife will be directing, and we have a pretty well-known cast coming to Jersey to shoot the movie, hopefully this fall. My goals go beyond just making a movie. It’s about being involved in something that moves and affects people. And when that happens, aside from my own creative fulfillment … well, I guess I know I’ve done my job. Send local news tips and correction requests to [email protected] Don’t forget to visit the Patch Bloomfield Facebook page. Learn more about posting announcements or events to your local Patch site. Sign up for hotfix email newsletters.

