WWE NXT star Wes Lee breaks his hand in takeover of NXT: Day of Vengeance





Lee shared a video of his x-ray with the caption, #XGene in process # GYV watch your 6.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE NXT star Wes Lee, half of MSK, suffered a broken hand while on NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day while diving. Wes Lee had a broken hand. He got it in the tag team match with the Grizzled Young Veterans on TakeOver during one of his dives. That’s why there is no tag team title game with Lorcan and Burch against MSK. It was originally scheduled for the Wednesday show because he was injured. The injury angle they made on TV last week was to cover up a real injury, Meltzer said. RELATED: MSK Wins Dusty Rhodes Men’s Tag Team Classic Lee, who is best known for his time in Impact Wrestling as ring name Dezmond Xavier, signed with WWE on December 2, 2020. The Ohio wrestler, also known as a member of The Rascalz along with Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, played on independent promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), where he was half of the PWG World Tag Team Champions alongside Wentz. Lee made his WWE debut on the January 13 episode of NXT alongside Wentz, now known as Nash Carter. MSK made their debut in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, which they won by beating the Grizzled Young Veterans, aka James Drake and Zack Gibson. On Instagram, Lee shared a video of his x-ray with the caption, #XGene in process # GYV watch your 6. Following MKS ‘victory over young veterans Grizzled, they won a chance at the NXT Tag Team Championships. However, it’s unclear when the NXT Tag Tag Team Title game will be as Lee is expected to recover for some time. Due to the injury, the young Grizzled veterans were fined by NXT chief executive William Regal. Other injured wrestlers include Kacy Catanzaro, who injured her leg in her match against Xia Li. Catanzaro has not yet been medically cleared. Leon Ruff was also injured by Isaiah Swerve Scott, worsening his previous back and neck injuries during the game. Meanwhile, Kyle OReilly will be out for four to six weeks after being injured by Adam Cole. Source: Wrestling News NEXT: WWE NXT Superstars Grizzled Young Veterans Close Professional Wrestling School In Liverpool Cesaro won’t say if he’s signed a new WWE deal

About the Author Mark Lugris

(256 articles published)

Mark Lugris is a contributing writer at TheSportster. After graduating from the University of Connecticut, he has worked as a lifestyle and tech writer and editor for the past twenty years in Boston, Madrid and Zurich. Now he has chosen the less stressful life of freelance writing at home with his dog, where he can focus on his pop culture passions like film, television, games and sports. More from Mark Lugris







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos