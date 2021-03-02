With great respect, Cynthia Erivo confronts Queen of Soul

NEW YORK – The Tony Awards could get Cynthia Erivo to another Emmy.

Days after the British artist belted Aretha Franklins Aint No Way in a red carpet interview at Tonys 2019, explaining that it was her guilty pleasure song, she got a call from the producers of the National series Geographic Genius: Aretha.

I was like, I beg your pardon, she continued. In my head I’m like, there’s another movie going on and I’m excited to see that, so what is it?

NatGeo had already finished the series on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso and wanted to focus on the life of Franklin, who died in 2018 and arguably the greatest singer of all time.

When Erivo went to meet the producers, she had a little revelation.

Nothing else was playing in the hotel, it was just piped music, she said. Suddenly Day Dreaming happens as I go to sit down. I’m like, am I the only one who noticed this?

Laughing with a huge smile on her face, she continued: I was like, Either you planned this or someone was trying to tell me something.

Fast-forward two years and Erivo plays the queen of soul in the eight-episode series which begins March 21. Respect, a Franklin movie starring Jennifer Hudson, will be released in August.

Erivos’ outstanding performance in the Broadways cover of The Color Purple earned her a Tony, Emmy and Grammy, and she was a double Oscar nominee last year for Harriet. In an interview with The Associated Press, edited for clarity and brevity, the 34-year-old opened up about meeting Franklin, reading onscreen icons and more.

AP: What does Aretha mean to you?

ERIVO: She represents the world to me. As a singer, I really believe my job is to communicate and tell stories that people sometimes find it hard to tell on their own … Aretha did it with her eyes closed. She had a wonderful way of communicating the things she had been through, through song.

AP: She’s got this thing where she can take someone else’s song and make it her own.

ERIVO: Totally and that’s such a special thing. Not only does she take the song and make it her own, but she takes the song and you forget it was someone else. For me, that’s a really special thing she was able to do. I don’t know if people realize that Respect wasn’t his first song.

She finds messages in songs, in music that you didn’t know were there in the first place. I don’t know how, but she always managed to find a way into a song that you didn’t know existed. I know that might not be a popular opinion, but when she did her version of Rolling in the Deep (Adele) I was like, Huh, I had never heard that song like that here before. I haven’t thought of this song like this before. At that point, because she was an older woman singing this song, you love, the whole experience that person had to go through to get to this point, I hadn’t heard that before. Now I hear it with his voice. She was truly one of a kind.

AP: Did you have the chance to meet her?

ERIVO: I first met her when she came to a performance of The Color Purple. I didn’t know she was there. When I saw her I felt silly because I was just in shock. There’s Miss Aretha Franklin standing in front of me and I just finished singing a show in her presence, oh my God. How can I do this? She was funny and adorable. She sang the last line of Im Here for me. It was a time when I had to put my heart back in place. I was like, this is happening for real. She was wonderful. When you meet someone like that, you don’t think they’ll remember your face. I met her again at the Kennedy Center Honors. I sang the very first time I did it. She remembered me. She said, you are the girl who was in this room. You can sing. You can sing. I was like, yes that’s me. Thank you very much. I remember she was wearing red. My favorite thing about that day is when I saw the recording of it, when it finally aired, during my performance, they turned to Aretha and she was singing with her eyes closed.

AP: Did you hesitate to play it?

ERIVO: It’s about wanting to make sure you’re doing it justice (and) putting as much truth into it as possible. There is only one Aretha Franklin, so no one can be Aretha Franklin, but you can put so much grace and truth into its reenactment, its making so that you can tell the story the right way. I guess if I wasn’t nervous I wouldn’t care.

AP: What do you think of the people who say, Cynthia doesn’t really look like Aretha?

ERIVO: No, in the same way that Diana Ross didn’t really look like Billie Holiday, but she did an amazing, amazing job when she did Lady Sings the Blues. … I don’t think anyone looks like Aretha. If you’ve found someone who looks like Aretha who couldn’t do the job, who can’t sing the songs, then this is where you have a problem. I prefer someone who is not like him but who can give me the essence.

AP: Are you excited to see Jennifer Hudson’s version?

ERIVO: I am. I know they were close and I know they had a conversation. It’s something she dreamed of doing. I am delighted to see it.

AP: How did he play real icons on the screen?

ERIVO: It’s a huge honor and it’s part of what I want all my life to be able to tell these stories of women whose stories wouldn’t have the chance to be told, whose stories deserve to be told. The more I can do that, whether it’s Harriet, Aretha or some woman you don’t know who I researched to find out more, I want to keep bringing these stories to the fore because they deserve to be. be told.

AP: The roles you played remind me of Chadwick Boseman, who played James Brown, Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall on screen.

ERIVO: When (he died), I really had that thought. I thought to myself, what a wonderful legacy to leave behind. To be the person we could turn to to tell the stories of these amazing men who wouldn’t have seen their stories told if he didn’t exist. I guess it was like a wake up call. This is the job to be done. Maybe it’s part of your calling to be able to tell these stories when others struggle to let them come to the fore. Maybe it’s my job to be myself or myself to create it, to make sure someone is there. It is also the task at hand for me.

AP: There has been so much conservation about black British actors taking roles away from black American actors. What do you think about this?

ERIVO: I hope we get to a place where we understand that telling a story doesn’t mean the story can’t be retold. I think the way I tell a story is a version and that should just serve as an introduction for someone else going, Oh I’m gonna tell the story again. We have many stories, many versions of Marilyn Monroe’s story … we have many versions of Abe Lincoln. There are so many versions of these stories, but our stories are not repeated over and over again. We don’t have that. Hope this only serves as a fire. We said it once, let’s say it again. Lets tell this part of the story.

Harriets’ story is not yet over. She lived to be 91 years old. I think my story ended when she was about 40, 45. We still have 45 years to tell because she continued. I haven’t seen this story yet. I hope someone is telling this story. I hope someone will come back and tell the specific story of the war. Hope someone will come back and tell the specific story of their suffrage life. There’s so much scope. She was a spy. We do not know yet. I think our history on Aretha dates back to the late 80s, early 90s. We still have 20 years of history to tell.

As a British actress, before I was that I was a black woman. My job is just to tell the story as honestly as possible. It doesn’t have to be the only story being told. My version should not be the only one to know. I hope that many versions will be told. I think we still think it’s the one and the last and it shouldn’t be. I hope that in addition to being the actress, I can create a space where the stories we want to be told again will be told again.