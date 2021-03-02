Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo to star in Apple anthology





Merritt Wever and Alison Brie will also be part of “Roar”, from “GLOW” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Apple has launched an anthology series on what it means to be a woman and assembled an A-list cast to star in it. Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie will star in Roar, based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. GLOW Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch adapt the book; it’s the first serial order under the pair’s global deal at Apple. Roar will consist of eight half-hour episodes, each told from a uniquely female perspective and covering a wide variety of genres. Kidman is also an executive producer with her Blossom Films partner, Per Saari. The company has also set up projects at HBO (Big little lies and Cancellation), Hulu (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Amazon (Expats, nice things and What i know to be true), where Kidman has a first look deal. Endeavor Content product Roar. Kidman and Saari are producing with Flahive and Mensch, who will act as showrunners; Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories; Theresa Park via its productions per capita; and author Ahern, through his company Greenlight Go. The show will join a roster of upcoming Apple TV + series which also includes Physics, Pachinko, Foundation, The Shrink Next Door and others. Apple also just picked up its first Golden Globes victory for the lead role of Jason Sudeikis on Ted lasso. Flahive and Carly Mensch are taken over by WME, Kaplan Perrone and Shreck Rose. Kidman is with CAA, Media Talent Group, attorney Alan Wertheimer and The Lede Company. Erivo is replaced by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, ID PR and Peikoff Mahan. Wever is with Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos