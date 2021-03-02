Nashville CMA Fest canceled for second consecutive summer





CMA Fest, a summer country music tradition which brings thousands of fans to downtown Nashville, remains on the bench for the summer of 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions. The Country Music Association announced the decision Tuesday afternoon. Organizers have also postponed CMA Fest to 2020 due to the pandemic. The event, considered one of the largest annual country music events in the world, was scheduled for June 10-13. The festival returns from June 9 to 12, 2022. “We know our fans near and far have been hoping that the festival could return safely this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from making our fans travel around the world. the CMA Fest experience they expect, ”a statement from the organization said. Ticket holders can renew CMA Fest passes for 2022 or request a refund. Further ticket information must be delivered directly to customers within 24 to 48 hours via email from Ticketmaster or the CMA ticket office, according to the CMA. Another summer without CMA Fest is the latest blow in a pandemic that has ravaged entertainment and tourism revenues in Nashville. RELATED:Is Nashville Honky-Tonk Canceled? Tourism industry gears up for the slow months ahead Typically, 80,000 lively people gather in downtown Nashville each year for CMA Fest, a one-of-a-kind event where entertainment ranges from stadium shows to intimate meet-and-greet shows. CMA Fest generated a record economic impact of $ 65 million in 2019, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., and attendees traveled from 50 states and 37 countries for the four-day gathering. And the return of large-scale concerts and festivals remains in constant flux, with larger events likely to return later than single-night amphitheater concerts or socially distanced theater performances. CMA Fest joins Coachella, Glastonbury and Ultra Festival to close the doors this year. In a letter sent to CMA members on Tuesday, CEO Sarah Trahern cited the festival’s capacity restrictions, travel and multi-site footprint covering Nissan Stadium, Ascend Amphitheater and Music City Center as a constant concern. “We know that many of our artists and attendees will wonder why we can’t reschedule our event to take place later in 2021, however, to produce CMA Fest on the scale we normally do, it requires a significant amount of planning and production in advance, ”Trahern said. in the letter. “Given the length of our production window, it was simply not possible to find a window available later this summer or fall.” Still, some larger one-off shows could return to outdoor markets this summer, according to Michael Rapino, CEO of concert giant LiveNation. In a call for results last week, Rapino said emissions at 75% or more capacity in major markets this summer were in sight. “ Some Nashville clubs and theaters such as Marathon Music Works, Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry House, 3rd and Lindsley and City Winery returned with limited capacity audiences last year. Earlier this week, the organizers of Bridgestone Arena announced a reduced capacity indoor event with comedian Mike Epps, the venue’s first entertainment offering since the COVID-19 cancellations.

