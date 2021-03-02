Gen Z takes inspiration from Gen X in Amy Poehlers’ movie Moxie

It’s a great example of how YA can tackle these great feelings and these great issues in a very human way. I loved how romantic, sweet, funny and complicated it was. I also enjoyed the way she spoke about activism and movement and finding her voice through different characters, Poehler said.

It was almost like every character was trying to make real changes. And you can use these characters to talk about something bigger because at the end of the day you don’t want your stuff to feel like homework.

Poehler has long been interested in inspiring the next generations of young women. In 2007, she founded a YouTube channel dedicated to this mission. Amy Poehlers Smart Girls is still going strong. Recently, the Transgender Law Center Disability Project took to the page to discuss topics such as the decriminalization of disability.

On Moxie, she’s managed to cross the generational line in a different way and work with a cast of young, emerging talent like Hadley Robinson, who plays zine creator Vivian, and Alycia Pascual-Pena, as Lucy, the new girl. outspoken at school who gets bullied by the school’s star athlete, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

I am so inspired by the actors. I like the way they look at the world. We talk about that in the movie, but sometimes when it’s a few miles behind you you have to unlearn things and you have to realize that you don’t know each other and things have changed, Poehler said. Young people remind you not to always accept the status quo. It’s not always comfortable, but growing generally isn’t feeling comfortable all the time.

Poehler brought activists and speakers to set the tone and help on days when sensitive topics were being debated. And everyone was happy to dive into the issues.

I was very lucky to connect viscerally with Lucy, said Pascual-Pena, who also stars in the Saved by the Bell reboot. His activism and revolutionary spirit are all things I strive to have in my own life.

Pascual-Pena said Poehler created an open and nurturing environment for young actors, most of whom were a few years older than the characters they were playing. She has had a say in her own wardrobe and most of the clothes she wears come from her own closet, like shes Dr. Martens since 8th grade and a Stacey Abrams shirt. She was also intrigued by Riot Grrrl’s philosophy, but, as the film acknowledges, she had her own shortcomings.

They were fighting for progress and they were fighting for equality, but they got a lot wrong. There should be more intersectionality, said Pascual-Pena, who is Afro-Latina. Amy is a wise and phenomenal activist and ally and knew this had to be said in the movie.

All the actors were in awe of their director. Robinson said she was one of the greatest humans I have ever met and Nico Hiraga, who plays the adorable awake skateboarder Seth, said she is a saint and a second mother who does not give birth. feels like it looks like work.

Poehler also plays the role of Vivians’ mom. She hadn’t entered the project with the intention of playing a role, as shed just headed to Wine Country. But she felt attached to the character and the nuanced relationship with her once well-behaved daughter who is starting to get into trouble finding her voice.

I am convinced that often the mothers in the movies are really flattened. They really become one-dimensional. They sort of ceased to be women, Poehler said. Moms my age that I know are really juicy, complicated, awesome and interesting women who have these very complicated and complicated conversations with their daughters.

The book can be categorized as a young adult, but Poehler hopes it’s for everyone and something parents can watch with their teenagers.

The hope would be that there are a few generations that can relate to it at the same time, Poehler said. Women have to try to interrupt the system, disrupt the system, work within the system, become the system, and then look at the system and say, Is this the same system that I want to participate in? All of this stuff never ends, no matter how old you are.

Follow AP screenwriter Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr