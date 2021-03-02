Jahmil French dead: ‘Degrassi: the Next Generation’ star dies at 29 – National





Canadian actor Jahmil French, who played Dave Turner in Degrassi: the new generation, has died at the age of 29, according to his agent. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of dear friend and client Jahmil French,” representative Gabrielle Kachman told ET Canada on Tuesday afternoon. “He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft and his vibrant personality. I ask you to keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Joshua Safran, creator of the Netflix seriesSoundtrack, also confirmed that the French was dead. French played Dante Mendoza in the show’s first season. “I can confirm that my good friend, colleague, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday”, Safran tweeted Tuesday. “At the moment, we are only dealing with this devastating news.” The story continues under the ad Christina Milian, who starred on the Netflix show with French, also mourned him in a comment on her Instagram page. We will miss you. Rest in peace the king, she wrote. No cause of death had been revealed Tuesday afternoon. Read more: Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot dead, 2 dogs stolen in Hollywood attack Several of the current French and former teammates mourned his passing Tuesday on social networks. Many of them were elders Degrassi actors who remembered him as a fun person and a talented actor. Heartbroken by the loss of our friend Jahmil French, his Degrassi Costar Annie Clark tweeted Tuesday afternoon. A real talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil. Melinda Shankar, who played French love interest on Degrassi, also cried on social networks. Trend stories Ontario Reports 966 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 More Deaths

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine not recommended for people in Canada over 65: NACI “You will always hold such a special place in my heart,” she wrote. The story continues under the ad Still … in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a big part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a real joy to be there. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/6RewkjcFa1 – Chloe Rose (@ ChloeRose4) March 2, 2021 I am sick of the news of Jahmils passing. He played Dave with such sensitivity and care and could make me laugh so easily. It was a pleasure working with him and he will be missed. It is a real loss. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ZbCyqNulkC – Stefan Brogren (@stefanbrogren) March 2, 2021 The story continues under the ad French began his acting career with a role in the Canadian crime drama Breaking point in 2009, before landing the role of Dave on Degrassi. He appeared in 149 episodes of the show from 2009 to 2013, according to IMDb. French appeared in several TV movies after Degrassi, before appearing in Lets get physical and Soundtrack during the last years. He was also nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for a Supporting Role for his work in the film To reinforce in 2018. With files from ET Canada © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







