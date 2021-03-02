Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony changes location and could draw its biggest audience ever

CLEVELAND, Ohio This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be the biggest Cleveland has ever seen. The Rock Hall announced Tuesday that the annual event, which alternates between Cleveland and New York City, will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30, rather than the usual headquarters of the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

The move more than doubles (and possibly triples) the number of fans who can attend this year’s ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In terms of seating capacity, the arena will be the largest venue to ever host an induction ceremony.

However, metrics and ticketing capacity could be determined by the state of the coronavirus pandemic. As an indoor entertainment venue and sports arena, The FieldHouse is currently approved for up to 25% of its normal capacity, which could approach 20,000 people for a concert, plus or minus a few hundred people depending on the stage setup. .

The list of nominees for the 2021 class includes big names like Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine and others. The potential of an incredible list of award winners, the move to a bigger arena, and plans to air the show live on HBO could put more eyes on a Rock Hall ceremony live than ever before.

We are delighted to announce this multi-year partnership with our friends at the Cavaliers and FieldHouse, said Rock Hall CEO and President Greg Harris.

Rumors of the Rock Hall ceremony moving to a larger location in Cleveland heated up in 2018 with renovations to Quicken Loans Arena, renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

This speculation and gossip has been around since 2009, Harris admitted in 2018. It comes up every year, given that it’s in an arena in New York City now. This is also natural given the investments the region, city, county and the Cavs make in their arena.

When held in New York City, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony draws approximately 18,000 people to Brooklyns Barclays Center. An arena also makes room for more VIP tables during the induction ceremony.

VIP packages for floor seating at tables typically start around $ 3,000. The price goes up to around $ 100,000 for a front row table. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse also has other amenities that no other location in Cleveland can offer, such as private clubs and 60 luxury suites typically rented for a single game from the Cleveland Cavaliers at around $ 3,000.

Asked about a possible move to the arena in 2018, Harris cited the history of public auditoriums by hosting legendary concerts by actors like the Beatles and David Bowie as part of the hall call. However, the economy seems to have won this time around.

It’s a gem for our community and to have it at FieldHouse we couldn’t be prouder, Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski said at the Tuesday press conference. The timing is perfect. We underwent a $ 185 million renovation of the FieldHouse. [Its] a place worthy of the scale of an event that are the inductions.

The induction ceremony generates an economic impact of more than $ 30 million for Cleveland, Harris said. That number could increase assuming more people attend this year’s ceremony, especially if they are from out of town.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a great asset to the region, Cuyahoga County Director Armond Budish said in a statement. The induction ceremony creates immediate excitement and economic benefits in terms of supporting jobs and generating new income for the region, and the residual benefits live on for much longer for our community. We look forward to his return and safely celebrate this class of years.

The 2021 ceremony will be the sixth to be held in Cleveland. This would be the first time the event has been hosted by a Cleveland venue other than the Public Auditorium since 1997, when it was held at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.

Cleveland is a major cultural destination and we always look forward to having the induction ceremony in our city every two years, added Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

The Rock Halls class of 2021 will be announced in May. Information on tickets and room capacity will be announced in July, the same month. targeted by the administration of President Joe Bidens have enough coronavirus vaccine to cover every American adult.