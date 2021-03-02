‘Prodigal Son’ welcomes Catherine Zeta-Jones in new trailer





The Oscar-winning actress spoke about joining the Fox serial killer proceeding in a virtual panel, and you can get a glimpse of her debut in the new trailer.

Not everyone looks forward to being welcomed into a killer family, but then again, not everyone is Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Oscar-winning actress joins the cast of “Prodigal Son” in the midseason finale, which airs Tuesday, March 2 on Fox, and Zeta-Jones spoke to reporters early Tuesday afternoon about her love for the role, the series and its strange little family. “I was a fan of the series,” Zeta-Jones said during the TCA series presentation. “What’s so different and powerful about ‘Prodigal Son’ is that it’s a family drama with a twist of danger. It’s a dark, gloomy family, and I’m drawn to darker material. Zeta-Jones will play Dr Vivian Capshaw, the resident physician at Claremont Psychiatric Hospital where Dr Marin Whitly (played by Michael Sheen) currently resides. Dr. Whitly is an incarcerated serial killer known as “The Surgeon”, as well as the patriarch of the Whitly family; father of Malcolm (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a special talent for understanding serial killers; ex-husband of Jessica (Bellamy Young), a successful businesswoman who suffers from alcoholism after finding out what her then-husband did in his spare time; and once again father of Ainsley (Halston Sage), a fearless journalist who joined the family business in the Season 1 finale. Related Related “It takes a great actor to play a serial killer you really love,” Zeta-Jones said of his Welsh co-star Sheen. “There is something intriguing about the foundational family that we can all relate to, and it lends itself to bringing in a serial killer that you actually love. […] That was one of the attractions of this show: you love these people. […] Each family can identify itself. “ During the panel, Zeta-Jones was joined by Payne, Sage, Young, as well as other cast members Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena. Executive producers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver were also on hand, along with co-star and director of the midseason finale, Lou Diamond Phillips. “I didn’t know it would be the midseason finale, and I didn’t know who my guest stars would be,” Phillips said, preparing to step behind the camera and hearing he would be directing Zeta-Jones. . “The script started off as something brilliant with great stories […] but it has simply become for me this immense wealth of riches. Alan Cumming is also a guest in upcoming episodes, and fans can take a peek at what’s in store via the new trailer released on Tuesday. Check it out below: “Prodigal Son” airs new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







