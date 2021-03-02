Godzilla vs Kong voted most anticipated movie of March





The upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong was voted Most Anticipated Debut Movie in March, according to TV and movie tracker app, TV Time.

Godzilla vs. Kongwas voted the most anticipated film in March, according to the aTV timeline. The fourth installment of Legendary and Warner Bros. ‘MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kongwill see the highly anticipated epic showdown between the icons of the monster movie. Directed by Adam Wingard, Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will reprise their roles as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, with a cast including Alexander Skarsgrd, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. Godzilla vs. Kongis one of Warner Bros. 2021 films that will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max as part of the studio’s latest plan. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The film’s first trailer debuted in late January and gave audiences a glimpse of Kong and Godzilla’s first big-screen battle since the 1962 crossover film.King Kong vs. GodzillaHowever, unlike this movie, Godzilla vs. Kong should have a definitive winner between the two creatures. The trailers make it clear that Kong is the hero needed to protect humanity from the destroyer Godzilla, and the trailer has generated excitement with epic action sequence teases, but as more footage has come. been released, it looks like Godzilla could have the upper hand in the fight, with Kong appearing as the underdog. The performance of the trailer broke records online, becoming Warner Bros.’s biggest debut. The trailers and hype surrounding the Monsters movie made audiences even more excited to see the two iconic monsters come together. beat. Related: Godzilla Vs Kong Kisses Gojira’s Best Trait After KOTM Ignored Him According to a chart by TV and movie tracker app, TV Time, Godzilla vs. Kong is the most anticipated film of March. TV Time asked its users which movie they were most excited to watch in March, including PVOD, SVOD, and theatrical releases. Godzilla vs. Kong was voted no. 1, followed by ParamountTheSpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run to no. 2, and Tom Holland’sChaos Walking to no. 3. Meanwhile, Disney’s upcoming animated film Raya and the last dragon, which is hitting theaters and Disney + simultaneously, has not arrived. 4. Godzilla vs. Kong takes place about five years after the events of 2019 Godzilla: King of monstersand will see Godzilla act a bit erratically, attacking towns for no apparent reason. This leads the Monarch organization on a mission to the Hollow Earth across Skull Island to lure monsters below the surface. As stated in King of monstersGodzilla seems to have turned against humanity, having its own motivations. There is clearly a lot of anticipation around Godzilla vs. Kong, which potentially seeks to further explore Godzilla’s backstory while also featuring epic fight sequences. With the promise of a blockbuster hit coming soon at a time when there were hardly any great movies, it’s no surprise that audiences are so excited for the film’s release. More: Why Kong Needs An Ax To Defeat Godzilla (Despite He’s The Same Size) Source: TV hour The MCU must avoid Spider-Man’s oldest continuity issue

