Avatar Studios could make Korra’s Red Lotus Justice legend
The Red Lotus had a mysterious past rich in fascinating detail in Korra, and Avatar Studios could give creators the chance to explore it.
The fandom behindAvatar: The Last Airbender andThe Legend of Korra recently welcomed Nickelodeon’s announcement that the network would create Avatar Studios to produce animated films and other content to further expand the franchise. However, in a race to guess what new frontier the creators of the original series and the creators of the new studio, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, willexplore, many fans overlooked the most exciting possibility of all.
Of course, everyone wants to see the progress of Team Avatar’s story or the stories of a new Avatar, but the reality is fans are in desperate need of a Red Lotus prequel.
Often regarded as one of the best aspects ofThe legend of Korra, otherwise theAvatar franchise as a whole, the Red Lotus has appeared primarily for one consecutive series season. Featured with the dark philosophical leader Zaheer manifesting airbending and escaping from prison, the Red Lotus were a group of anarchists who sought to restore balance to the world by overthrowing the tyrannical world order that has maintained discord for countless generations.
With each limb possessing unique bending abilities, they are said to be individually capable of taking any mastery and being collectively capable of bringing down the entire world. These words are revealed to be true as they pursued their goals, with each of their members being evacuated from a purpose-built prison before assassinating the Earth Queen, bringing down the walls that defined the social strata of Ba Sing Se and almost succeeding in succeeding. completely complete the avatar cycle.
Surprisingly, despite their meteoric impact on franchise history, the history of the Red Lotus itself remains largely a mystery. Known to be founded by Xai Bau after his separation from the White Lotus due to philosophical differences, each piece of knowledge about the group’s past holds the promise of a gripping story. Zaheer’s own obsession with Air Nomad culture and his reputation for deadly efficiency that even predated his bending abilities made him a fascinating villain, and the brief exchange hinting at his rescuing P’Li from a chieftain. Violent warfare that sought to harness its unique abilities provides a glimpse into an engaging prequel all its own.
But perhaps most notable is the attempted kidnapping that led to the group’s incarceration. Originally planning to kidnap Korra as a child, the group found themselves betrayed by her uncle Unalaq, who never showed up, allowing them to be defeated by the remnants of the Avatar team after Aang’s death. Seeing the events that led up to such an event and the culminating betrayal and battle itself would be the perfect material for aAvatar movie, and it’s one that fans deserve.
Much of Ghazan and Ming-Hua’s stories remain a mystery: learning anything about them or how they came to develop such unique and powerful abilities is worth it. But given what fans already know to be Zaheer and P’Li’s fascinating origins, the total sum of the group, much like their deadly synergy, is more effective than their individual parts.
As Avatar Studios moves forward and explores new horizons, the Red Lotus is an area that would be wise to examine. With presumably more leeway for freedom than they suffered under the yoke of network surveillance and empowered by the franchise’s colossal reputation, there are no limits to what a story centered on. the bad guys could do for the Avatar franchise.
