The must-have keepsake of a Disneyland annual pass holder that won’t cost you a dime – press telegram





One of the most sought-after Disneyland memorabilia at the upcoming A Touch of Disney Food Festival will only be available to holders of a Legacy Annual Pass and will cost them nothing. Expect the queue to be long for the new pass holder magnets and buttons that will be handed out when A Touch of Disney kicks off March 18 at Disney California Adventure. SEE ALSO: All you can eat and drink at the A Touch of Disney culinary event Disney California Adventure and Disneyland are unlikely to return to full operation until spring or summer under state-issued COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines. Disneyland shocked fans by canceling its annual pass holder program in January and announcing that a new membership program would be unveiled at a later date. The black and white oval AP magnets have long car trunks and Southern California refrigerators. A Halloween version of the AP magnet with a Mickey pumpkin in the middle drew long lines of eager enthusiasts. The new legacy AP magnet will feature Mickey Mouse on a purple background with his ears sticking out of the edge of the circular border. The free magnets and buttons will be distributed in the new Legacy Passholder Corner at DCA Paradise Gardens from noon to 6 p.m. daily during the Food Festival. SEE ALSO: Why Disneyland Killed Its Annual Pass Program Disneyland is trying to cope with its loyal fan base by granting them a title of legacy pass holder and offering new perks after killing the four decades old annual pass program and promising to launch a new replacement. membership. Disneyland officials won’t say how many people have annual passes, but theme park industry watchers have put the number at 1 million. Disneyland pass holders who had active annual passes when the park closed in March are now Disneyland Resort Legacy pass holders. Pass holders will need to have their old AP passport to collect their free magnet and button during A Touch of Disney. The Legacy Passholder Corner will feature a historical timeline tracing the evolution of DCAs and a photo shoot on the theme of the parks’ 20th anniversary. SEE ALSO: Magic Kingdom Universe to connect Disney theme parks with Disney + shows Disneyland is in the DNA of people here in Southern California and far beyond, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in January in an interview with reporters. It’s incredibly important that we recognize this group as our biggest fans, our biggest fans and a group that we want to make sure we put our arms around us and really show our love to them.

