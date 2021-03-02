Raya and the Last Dragon: How to Watch Disney’s Next Movie This Week





Disney

Our fascination with dragons continues – but these aren’t the fierce fire-eaters of Game of Thrones fame. Raya and the last dragon recounts a world where humans and dragons once lived in harmony. When the land of Kumandra was threatened by monsters known as Druun, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save the people. But now the Druun are back, and it’s up to Raya and a pill bug named Tuk Tuk to find the last surviving dragon and save the world. Here’s what to know and how to watch it. How and when to watch In the previous days the coronavirus pandemic, families would probably have flocked to theaters to see this film. But like the land of Kumandra, our world has changed. While the film will be released in select theaters, it will also air on Disney Plus – but even subscribers will have to pay an additional price for the first month of availability. Disney Plus will feature Raya and the Last Dragon from March 5. Disney Plus subscribers must pay an additional $ 29.99 for Premier Access to watch the movie. If you pay, you can watch the movie on disneyplus.com and in the Disney Plus app on select platforms including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Roku. You can then watch the movie as many times as you want. If you don’t want to shell out the extra $ 30 but have Disney Plus, you have to wait until June 4, when the movie premieres for free on Disney Plus. There is also a short, Us again, which is set to come out with Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters, but will apparently not come to Disney Plus until June 4. It is a musical short film without dialogue that tells the story of an old man named Art and his young at heart, Dot, who rekindles their joie de vivre through dance. Voice Some big names, including Star Wars star Kelly Marie Tran and rapper and actress Awkwafina, will provide the voices for the characters. Kelly marie tran plays Raya, the warrior princess who goes in search of the last dragon. Awkwafinais Sisu, a young water dragon who can transform into a human and is the last of his kind. Gemma chanis Namaari, the enemy of Raya. Daniel Dae Kimis Chief Benja, Raya’s father. Sandra Ohis Virana, the mother of Namaari. Benedict wongis Tong, a giant warrior. Izaac Wangis Boun, 10 years old. Thalia tranis Little Noi, a toddler con artist. Alan tudykis Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend, a mix of an armadillo and a pill bug. Lucille Soongis Dang Hu, head of Talon country. Patti harrisonis the leader of the tail country. Ross butleris the leader of the Spine Country. New movies coming in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more See all the pictures

