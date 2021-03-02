‘Moxie’ review: Amy Poehler’s teen drama delivers positive, hopeful message





MOVIE “Moxie” OR Streaming on Netflix WHAT IS IT ABOUT Amy Poehler steps behind the camera for the second time as a director with “Moxie,” an adaptation of a 2017 novel of the same name about a 16-year-old girl named Vivian Carter (Hadley Robinson) who begins to anonymously write a feminist zine to push back to the sexism rooted in her suburban high school. Poehler (whose first director was Netflix’s “Wine Country”) also plays Lisa, Vivian’s mother, whose near-hidden riot grrrl past inspires the shy Vivian awakening to the injustices around her and her determination to to defend oneself. The co-stars in the picture, now streaming on Netflix, also include Patrick Schwarzenegger as villainous jock, Lauren Tsai as Vivian Claudia’s best friend, Marcia Gay Harden as remote director and Ike Barinholtz as teacher. too cool for the morning. advertisement. MY SAY “Moxie” starts off on less than sure ground: the idea that a Gen Z member might write a protest zine, rather than, say, turning to Instagram or TikTok, seems so bizarre that it defies belief. . This is dangerous ground when it comes to launching a film that aims to tap into very real currents of protest and anger. You can’t be of the moment if your basic premise seems stuck in the past. But Poehler’s directing infuses the film with a sense of righteous fury, which transcends familiar girl power traps such as the frequent presence of punk rockers Bikini Kill on the soundtrack and lands on something real and cathartic. Its cast, led by Robinson, brings a sense of passionate conviction to their growing rebellion sweeping through Rockport High School, opposing the patriarchal forces that lead to everything from uneven dress standards to the tacit acceptance of a crude roster in which The boys classify girls according to sexual categories. Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. The film takes Vivian and her comrades seriously, rather than making the easy mistake of viewing them from a distance, with the perspective of adults who have lived in this neighborhood before. This sensitivity carries “Moxie” through rough spots that become forgivable when framed by the context of such a positive message. The screenplay, by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer, works broadly. Dialogue relies too much on platitudes at the expense of conversations that reflect the way people actually speak. The litany of injustice is a little too much explained: You wish Poehler and the writers had trusted the teenage audience they target a little more. At the same time, Schwarzenegger’s Mitchell Wilson is aggressively, thoroughly hostile, an embodiment of toxic masculinity in a single football player. On the other hand, benevolent ally Seth Acosta (Nico Hiraga), who becomes Vivian’s boyfriend, is so sweet and understanding that he barely seems real. In other words, “Moxie” doesn’t exactly offer a subtle representation of this world or the characters who inhabit it. Everything is explained quite clearly. But there is something contagious and even moving about his sincerity. While there are times of doubt and despair, these characters believe their activism means something and could bring about real change. Poehler embraces this optimistic spirit, acknowledges his frustration with the status quo, and dismisses the cynicism of anyone who would suggest that the overhaul of the company could be achieved most effectively over time. LOWER LINE Amy Poehler’s “Moxie” offers a positive and hopeful message that sustains him despite some flaws.

