Behind his eyes ends on a sci-fi note

This article contains spoilers.
I understand why Netflix behind his eyes is popular. It appears to be a perfectly bingeable six-part British miniseries that promises a juicy love triangle, psychological thrills, and a bit of mystery. His fresh blood for those who were turned into TV vampires during the lockdown.
But oh my lord. It has a lot of issues, the biggest of which is the end of the slap, which means I’ll be disclosing details here about what’s going on, which means: If you’re planning on watching Behind Her Eyes, which has become available February 17. , stop reading now.
Set in London, the story reveals that ordinary and likeable Louise is having an affair with her chief psychiatrist, David. She’s a single mom, new to town and married to a woman named Adele. Everything is pretty bland, but Adele looks strangely fragile and perhaps more interesting. Apparently unaware of the affair, Adele befriends Louise, David ignoring their friendship. So here comes Louise, stuck in the middle, wondering why Adele is so strange, and why David seems to obsessively watch his wife with every move and almost hold her hostage. What is it, Jane Eyre?
No, alas, it’s just a bunch of bunk. More like Bane Err (sorry). As it turns out, Behind Her Eyes isn’t so much an erotic thriller as it is a bit of supernatural trickery. Years earlier, Adele made a friend named Rob in a mental institution. Through astral projection or something like that, Rob, who is / was gay, took over Adeles’ body and then killed his original body with a heroin overdose. At the end of the series, we learn that Rob (inside Adele) inhabited Louise and killed Adeles’ body. Bim, bam, boom, the gay dude gets to live happily in Louises ‘body as Davids’ unconscious lover. He is behind his eyes.
Some viewers have defended the ending and pointed to clues buried in all of the above. I’m glad they enjoyed it. But for me, the denouement was an denouement, and I shook my head, raised my eyebrows, sighed, and did all that meant contempt. It was like one of the old people. It was just dream twists. I was drawn to romantic suspense and found myself steeped in science fiction.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @MatthewGilbert.