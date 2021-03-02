Entertainment
Tom Cruise’s Near-Perfect Deepfakes Raise Tech and Safety Concerns
Have you seen this viral video of Tom Cruise doing magic tricks? Well, he’s not really the Syracuse-born actor, but he’s definitely a gimmick.
London time reports that three videos that use artificial intelligence technology to make a TikTok user look like Cruise have gone viral on social media. The account, deeptomcruise, already has 11 million combined views, 1 million likes and 342,000 followers.
That’s the real thing, says the supposed cruise.
But none of them feature the Mission: Impossible star.
Chris Ume, a video visual effects specialist from Belgium, said Fortune Magazine that he created the videos, but it’s unclear who represents the celebrity. Cruise impersonator Evan Ferrante told the publication Microphone that he believes it is another actor named Miles Fisher, who looks like Cruise and has made impressions of him in the past.
I’ve also used deepfakes, working with the best people in the industry who do it, from Collider TV and Corridor Digital to people who work with software and are the go-to techs. But this one is greatly appreciated, because again the technology just keeps getting better. People are drawn to illusion and people are drawn to lookalikes for whatever reason, because people like to be duped or question things, Ferrante told Mic.
Deepfakes refer to media generated and manipulated by AI, most often swapping one person’s head or face for another person’s body. In the case of video, images can be captured from multiple sources such as photos or clips from hit Cruises movies to create the animated scythe using machine learning to show what the face looks like. from several angles in different lighting and movements.
MIT Technology Review says most deepfakes since late 2018 have been used for non-consensual porn, like putting the head of an ex-girlfriend on the body of an adult movie star. The technology has also been used to place Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland in Back to the Future and ancestry company MyHeritage is using it to animate old photos of parents through a program called Deep Nostalgia.
Another recent deepfake video convincingly inserted Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown into Star Wars as Carrie Fishers’ character, Princess Leia.
Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley specializing in digital image analysis, said Fortune Magazine that Tom Cruise’s deepfakes are incredibly well done. In the video where Cruise appears to perform a magic trick with a coin, the only proof that they are fake is when the color and shape of his eyes as well as the light reflected in Cruises’ iris briefly change at the end of clip.
TikTok told The Times that it does not allow digital forgeries that mislead users by distorting the truth of events and causing harm to the video, other people, or society. However, this keeps deeptomcruise active as the username makes it clear that they weren’t trying to cheat viewers.
Yet the rapid growth of technology has raised questions about copyright infringement, internet security, pornographic revenge, and political propaganda. How do you stop someone from creating a video that looks like a candidate saying or doing something they haven’t really said or done?
Ajder said Cruise’s videos were entertaining, but there was also a huge amount of really negative and malicious use cases.
Rachel Tobac, CEO of online security company SocialProof, told the New York Post that Cruise’s videos are so well done that its implications are frightening.
Deepfakes will impact public confidence, provide cover and plausible denial for criminals / abusers captured by video or audio, and will (and is) used to manipulate, humiliate and hurt people, Tobac said, adding that ‘they had real world security, politics, etc. impact for all.
Cruise, who was born in Syracuse, NY, in 1962, has not commented on the videos.
picture credit
