Disney CEO Bob Chapek reveals post-COVID-19 strategy for films





Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently offered more clues as to how Disney will handle movie releases after the Coronavirus pandemic, and it looks like the company is leaning more into the streaming space. What is happening? Chapek speak with Variety on consumer behavior towards movies last year, saying it recognized that people stayed away from theaters and demanded streaming options sooner. I think the consumer is probably more impatient than ever before, he said. Especially since now they’ve had the luxury of an entire year to get titles home pretty much anytime they want. So I’m not sure there is a flashback, but we sure don’t want to do anything like chop off the legs from a theatrical show. Consumer behavior will guide decisions Disney makes going forward, Chapek said. I don’t think they’ll have much tolerance for a title, say, outside of the theater for months on end, but it hasn’t had a chance to be marketed in another distribution channel, just in sort of sitting there collecting dust, he added. . The context We have already seen this in practice. For example, Disney released Mulan in theaters and through Disney + as a Premier Access option, which allowed people to watch the movie early for an additional $ 30, which we had previously discussed. Raya and the last dragon will follow a similar path. It will open in theaters on March 5 but it will be available through Premier Access on Disney + the same day, according to NME. Chapek said: It certainly makes a lot of sense right now, in a COVID world, to have an option. Obviously, the theaters will not be back 100%. But it’s good to know that we have the option for people who want to enjoy it at home, because they don’t quite feel comfortable going to a movie theater and having that choice. What will it look like in the future? Well, I was going to gain a lot of experience and a lot of data points. More questions We still don’t know what that means for the upcoming Marvel Black Widow movie. As of 2020, Marvel fans have been wondering if Black Widow will be released on Disney + instead of theaters, as I wrote before. The film was postponed several times because the pandemic was raging and people were unable to watch the film in theaters. In February, Chapek said the company would review the data before making a decision on Black Widow. Were going to watch very carefully the reopening of theaters and consumer sentiment when it comes back to theaters, he said, according to Variety.

