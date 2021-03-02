’25 Years of Rent: Measured in Love’ Virtual Celebration Marks 25th Anniversary of Groundbreaking Broadway Musical





A quarter of a century ago, the historic stage show “Rent” made its Broadway debut and redefined the American musical. It went on to win four Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for its creator, Jonathan Larson, who died just before the show opened on the Great White Way. On Tuesday evening, 130 artists who have appeared in the show over the years will come together online for a virtual celebration. Before “Hamilton” there was “Rent” – and the thrill of seeing it resonate 25 years later. It has also led to a new era of diversity and inclusion on stage. RELATED | First new Broadway show marquee installed since COVID pandemic Wilson Jermaine Heredia won a Tony for playing Angel. “There was no way the theater would ever turn back the clock after that,” he said. “You know it was going to be forever, forever changed, and it showed people a new perspective on how to tell stories.” Heredia was 23 and barely a few years out of Hunter College when he auditioned for the show. He had no training in musical theater. “I’ve never seen anyone on Broadway who looked like me,” he said. But the show, based on the opera “La Bohème” which was written in the 1890s, was set on the Lower East Side at the turn of the 20th century – and producers were looking for new talent from afar.

“I think these are people who don’t see themselves as followers, freaks,” said Jim Nicola, who directed the first off-Broadway production of “Rent” at the New York Theater Workshop. “(The result was) a theater that reflected the community in which it was created.” The array of talent brought together was remarkable, including a young Long Island Bar Mitzvah singer named Idina Menzel, who went on to sing “Let it Go” in “Frozen.” READ ALSO | Meet Samantha Sharpe as she aims to become the next ‘American Idol’ “Rent” has stood the test of time in part because of the way it broke new ground to embrace tolerance. “I had a conversation with a father once,” Heredia said. “He was like, ‘I have a gay daughter, and I never had her lifestyle, and she, and I never saw her okay until I saw you. When I saw you, it completely changed my relationship with my daughter. Thanks to Thanks to your character. Thanks to your show. ‘” “25 Years of RENT: Measured in Love” will take place virtually on March 2 at 8 p.m. EST, and will be available to stream on demand until March 6 at 8 p.m. EST. CLICK HERE for more information and tickets for the virtual celebration.

