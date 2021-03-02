The Salt Lake City bombings from ‘Murder among the Mormons’: an introduction





In October 1985, three bomb blasts rocked Salt Lake City, Utah, killing two people and putting the entire city in danger. New Netflix docuseries Murder among Mormons revisits the infamous case, now known as the Salt Lake City Bombings, which took place over two days in October 1985 and was performed by a man named Mark Hofmann in order to cover the high level documents he had forged and sold to the Mormon church. The first bomb exploded on morning of October 15, 1985 in downtown Salt Lake City. The bomb killed Steve Christensen, a financial adviser who collected historical documents as a hobby and was the target of the bomb, and injured a secretary in Christensens’ office. Christensen had purchased some of Hofmann’s Mormon Church-related fakes, including the Salamander Letter, and Hofmann was concerned Christensen would expose it. The next explosion erupted two hours later, killing Kathy Sheets, whose husband, J. Gary Sheets, worked with Christensen at CFA Financial Services. Speak Washington post, Hoffmann had no intention of killing anyone from the Sheets family, but he hoped that a bomb on their house would lead police to believe that Christensens’ death was linked to the couple’s financial work. A day later, a bomb exploded in a car parked in downtown Salt Lake City. The only victim was a seriously injured Hofmann, who was setting up the bomb while he was parked near Temple Square. Hofmann seriously injured his legs and became an immediate suspect in the case due to the extent of his injuries. Once the authorities became aware of his growing debt problems and his pledge to deliver the McLellin collection, a cache of documents he hinted that he was not flattering the Mormon Church that investigators were able to uncover his increasingly precarious network of lies and falsehoods. Hofmann ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder and two counts of theft by deception. He is still in prison today.

