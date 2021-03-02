Even Disneys CEO says cinema has probably changed forever

Bob Chapek, CEO of Walt Disney in 2019. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg 2019 Bloomberg Finance LP



While all Hollywood studios are experimenting with ways to preserve their once lucrative theatrical release window, cinema has likely changed fundamentally and is unlikely to revert completely to previous models, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said. .

Talk to a Morgan Stanley

MS press conference on Monday, Chapek said he was not sure there was a return to the traditional movie release windows that had been so profitable for decades for Hollywood studios, but especially for the own Chapeks company. Beneath those windows, theaters fiercely kept their exclusive rights to show new movies for at least 90 days before switching to online and physical distribution options.

While most Hollywood studios wanted to shorten this window, they had little influence in theaters and were also making a lot of money. In 2019, the year before Chapek was elevated to CEO, 11 notable Disney titles grossed over $ 1 billion at the box office each and set an overall box office record. No other studio has done so well, but none had the power to change the deal until the pandemic left major theater chains closed and on the verge of bankruptcy.

While Disney sees theatrical releases as a big deal, even Chapek didn’t seem to expect studios to return to Before Times anytime soon.

Consumer appetites have been reshaped by a year of pandemic lockdown that has left most theaters closed. And it’s that change in attitude that will be much more problematic and profound in the long run, Chapek said.

I think the consumer is probably more impatient than ever before, Chapek said. Especially since now they’ve had the luxury of an entire year to get titles home pretty much anytime they want. So I’m not sure there is a flashback, but we sure don’t want to do anything like chop off the legs from a theatrical show.

In particular, consumers are unlikely to want a movie that has finished its theatrical run, somehow sitting there collecting dust, instead of immediately heading to a new distribution option.

In the year since the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, the industry has shaken up, most new movies have been delayed or have brought many new subscription streaming services to Hollywood.

The only blockbuster that attempted a full fall release, Christopher Nolan’s thriller Principle, scratched together a miserable $ 57.9 million in domestic gross, at the top of a respectable but still poor $ 305 million internationally. It was a box office debacle for Warner Bros., WarnerMedia, and AT&T.

As studios launched their subscription streaming services (with the relaunch of ViacomCBS Paramount Plus next Thursday), studios have started experimenting with a variety of competing approaches to make sure their most expensive content isn’t simply sitting there collecting dust.

ViacomCBS said last week that it would put its biggest Paramount Pictures movies such as Tom Cruises next to it. Impossible mission installment on Paramount + 45 days after theatrical debut.

WarnerMedia is launching its 17 2021 films simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. After 30 days, the movies leave HBO Max to enter traditional distribution windows. Already, the Christmas 2020 release of Wonder Woman 1984, more thriller The small things and Oscar nominee Judas and the Black Messiah(Star Daniel Kaluuya won a well-deserved Golden Globe on Sunday night), received the treatment day and date.

Disney will debut 80% of its next 100 or so series and movies on Disney + first. Others will get a premium VOD window on Disney +, where subscribers can purchase early access at home for $ 30. Disney used the PVOD approach with the live reboot of Mulan last fall, and will do it again this weekend with Pixars Raya and the last dragon.

After a series of high-end VODs in the spring Trolls: Around the world, Comcasts NBCUniversal has entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with two of America’s three largest movie chains, in exchange for the right to pull films from theaters as early as 17 days after their debut and put them on PVOD.

Chapek did not say how often Disney might use a PVOD approach in a post-pandemic era, but said it provides households with an attractive alternative even if theaters are open.

It certainly makes a lot of sense right now, in a COVID world, to have an option, he said. Obviously, the theaters will not come back 100%. But it’s good to know that we have the option for people who want to enjoy it at home, because they don’t quite feel comfortable going to a movie theater and having that choice. What will it look like in the future? Well, I was going to gain a lot of experience and a lot of data points.