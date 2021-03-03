Bunny Wailer, pioneer of reggae with the Wailers, dies at 73





Bunny Wailer, the last surviving original member of the Wailers, the Jamaican trio that helped establish and popularize reggae music. Its other founders were Bob Marley and Peter Tosh died in a hospital in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday. He was 73 years old. His death was confirmed by Maxine Stowe, his manager, who did not indicate a cause. Formed in 1963, when its members were still teenagers, the Wailers were among the biggest stars of ska, the upbeat Jamaican style that borrowed from American R&B. On the first successes like To calm down and Rude boy, the three young men who at the time wore costumes and had short hair sang in harmonious harmony, donning some social commentary with their onomatopoeia doo-be doo-be doo-bas. The Wailers were Jamaicas Beatles, Randall Grass of Shanachie Records, an American label who worked extensively with Bunny Wailer in the ’80s and’ 90s, said in a phone interview. In the early 1970s, the now clad in loose clothing and dreadlocks Wailers became one of the flagship groups of a new, slower, more musky Jamaican sound: reggae. Catch a Fire’s 1973 album, featuring songs like Concrete Jungle and Slave Driver, is one of the canonical releases of so-called roots reggae, with a rock-like production style and socially responsible lyrics.

Marley and Tosh were the group’s main songwriters and lead vocalists. But Bunny, who also played percussion instruments, was an essential part of their harmony style. Among fans at least, all three have settled into character roles like reggae superheroes. Peter Tosh was the real activist, then Bob was the poetic revolutionary humanist, said Vivien Goldman, author of The Book of Exodus: The Making and Meaning of Bob Marley and the Wailers Album of the Century (2006). Bunny was considered the spiritual mystic. Born Neville Livingston, he took the name Bunny when he joined the group; he was variously credited as Bunny Livingston or Livingstone before settling on Bunny Wailer in the 1970s. The Wailers toured Britain and began to gain international fame, but by 1973 the original trio had split up. Marley, on his way to global stardom, began performing under the banner of Bob Marley and the Wailers. Bunny disliked touring and, as a loyal Rastafarian, he was uncomfortable performing in bars, seeing them as inappropriate places for the group’s spiritual message. Neville Livingston was born in Kingston on April 10, 1947 and grew up in the village of Nine Mile in the parish of St. Ann, off the north coast of Jamaica. He and Marley met there as children and for a time Marleys ‘mother, Cedella, lived with Nevilles’ father, Thaddeus, in the Trench Town section of Kingston.

The two friends met Peter Tosh whose real name is Winston McIntosh through Joe Higgs of Jamaican pop duo Higgs and Wilson. Early on the Wailers also included Junior Braithwaite and Beverly Kelso, and they recorded with top producers of the time like Coxsone Dodd, Leslie Kong and Lee (Scratch) Perry. After leaving the Wailers, Bunny continued to make music, including his first solo album, Blackheart Man, in 1976; he produced it himself, wrote most of the songs and released it on his own label, Solomonic. But while Marley and Tosh have toured extensively, Bunny has remained largely in Jamaica, where he has built a powerful mystique.

He made his New York City debut in 1986 at Madison Square Garden, with first acts and backing groups, such as the Psalms vocal ensemble, which he had chosen to represent Jamaican musical history. Three years later, when he performed at Radio City Music Hall, The New York Times’ Jon Pareles described the show as a gospel service with a reggae beat, with Bunny wearing a dress decorated with the silhouette of the ‘Africa, a Star of David, the Lion of Judah and the leaves of marijuana. Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981. Peter Tosh was shot in 1987. According to Ms Stowe, the survivors of Bunny Wailers include 13 children, 10 sisters, three brothers and grandchildren. Ms Stowe said Jean Watt, her partner for more than 50 years, suffered from dementia and had been missing since May. Bunny has won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album three times. Two of these albums were tributes to Marley. He was awarded the Jamaican Order of Merit in 2017. Peter Phillips, a Minister of the Jamaican Parliament, said his death brings an end to the most vibrant period of the Jamaican musical experience and I called him good conscious Jamaican brothers.

