Young Gamora Actress Ariana Greenblatt Joins Borderlands Movie As Tiny Tina





The Borderlands movie has its Tiny Tina, and as revealed Hollywood journalist it is Ariana Greenblatt, a 14-year-old actor whose previous credits include the Stuck in the Middle series on Disney Channel and the role of Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. “Ariana is a spectacular new talent in film,” Borderlands director Eli Roth said in a statement. “She’s worked with a lot of my close associates before and everyone is raving about her. She blew us all away during her audition, and I can’t wait to see her bring Tiny Tina wild, crazy and unpredictable to the big screen. screen like one of Tina’s grenades. “ Tiny Tina first appeared as a “thirteen-year-old unstable explosives expert” NPC in Borderlands 2, taking on special significance in the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, a post-Borderlands 2 story in which Tina leads the Vault hunters in a Bunkers and Badasses game, a D&D type RPG. She returned for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3, when she was probably around 20 years old. Ashly Burch, who voiced Tiny Tina in video games, praised Greenblatt for getting the role: Greenblatt joins an unexpectedly recognizable cast on the Borderlands movie, which also includes Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Kevin Hart (Roland), Jamie Lee Curtis (Tannis) and Jack Black (Claptrap). Few other details were revealed, but a report released in January said filming was due to start “soon” in Hungary.

