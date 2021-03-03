‘Harry Potter’ game may allow trans characters, report says





Transgender wizards or wizards could enroll in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in an upcoming video game set in the 1800s, a century before famous boy wizard Harry Potter received an owl informing him of the existence of fictitious schools. In an attempt to create an inclusive wizarding world within the videogame universe, the Harry Potter-themed videogame Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to create transgender characters based on how they personalize the voice, the body type and gender of their characters in legendary schools. dormitories, according to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday. Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Avalanche Software are expected to release the game in 2022. According to Bloomberg, when players start the console or PC game, they will be able to create a character that has a male or female voice, regardless of their body. The character customization options in games typically give players a wide array of tools, but some games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, have come under fire for linking voice to genre. However, it’s not clear whether the new game will allow non-binary or other credentials. While this level of customization isn’t new to video games, it’s notable because the push for inclusion is a stark contrast to the controversy that swirls around Harry Potter scribe JK Rowling. The bestselling author has been repeatedly accused of being transphobic, and her tweets have been denounced by fans and lucrative film franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Last September, the billionaire author was criticized for including a transphobic plot in his novel Troubled Blood. Rowlings’ comments would also have rattled people working on the game, Bloomberg said, prompting them to do more character customizations and push for a transgender character to be added. Representatives of Warner Bros. did not respond to The Times’ request for comment. Hogwarts Legacy also made headlines late last month when the ResetEra video game forum banned all promotional material. Coupled with Rowlings’ comments, the ban on threads for promotional media came after reports that Troy Leavitt, a leading game designer, had previously created YouTube videos attacking feminism and praising the Gamergate controversy and the cultural appropriation. Leavitt also posted anti-social justice material and called the #MeToo movement a moral panic, IndieWire reported. (It’s unclear if Leavitt is still involved in the project.) Warner Bros. Games publishes Hogwarts Legacy under its Portkey Games label. When he announced the video game in September, he described it as an open-world, single-player action role-playing video game that will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC consoles. Players will experience student life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Witchcraft like never before, as they experience the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth about the wizarding world, says the communicated. It’s filled with immersive magic that puts players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will develop their characters’ abilities by mastering powerful spells, honing their combat skills, and selecting companions to help them take on deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will make tough choices and determine what they stand for. Hogwarts Legacy joins a number of mobile wizarding world offerings, including Niantics Pokemon Go-style Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Jam Citys prequel series Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, and Zyngas match-three Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. Times video game critic Todd Martens contributed to this report.







