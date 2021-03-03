Will Netflix’s appeal in a poaching case have an impact on the cast?

Netflix can no longer recruit executives on fixed-term contracts at Disney’s 20th Century Studios (formerly 21st Century Fox Film) or Viacom either. This is thanks to a pair of injunctions that have been seized by judges in major poaching battles. The Fox case is now on appeal, with Netflix repeating its argument that many traditional executive contracts in the entertainment industry are illegal under California law. But will this dispute also become a means for an appellate court to essentially sanction the way in which television producers sometimes hold back market players?

This is the concern of SAG-AFTRA. In January, the guild of actors submitted an amicus brief. On Monday, Disney’s Fox unit responded.

“George Clooney. Tom Hanks. Michelle Williams. Melissa McCarthy. Even the late Robin Williams. Why some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are relevant in a fight between two entertainment megaliths over the hiring of two vice presidents of business?” asked SAG-AFTRA in its brief.

Responding, SAG-AFTRA continued, “Because the lower court ruling in this case has potential significance far beyond the executive suite. Long before these internationally renowned actors became movie stars, they did their television debut. And long before these actors rose to fame, the California legislature recognized that all workers, including actors, should be free to seek and get new employment. “

SAG-AFTRA has drawn particular attention to the interpretation of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge Section 16600 of the California Business and Professional Code, which is the state ban on non-competitors. The main concern of the guild is that if section 16600 simply applies to non-competitors after a contract expires, nothing will stop a studio from preventing TV series regulars from taking on other work. (like movie roles) during a show break.

“As it is written, the opinion of the higher courts threatens to encourage a restrictive practice of the entertainment industry, the inclusion of restrictive covenants of indefinite and uncertain duration in the contracts of television actors who, with the changes industry, has gradually moved to illegal territory, “argued SAG-AFTRA, soon adding,” The cast of ER or The Gilmore Girls worked in today’s entertainment industry, with these O&E covenants, George Clooney and Melissa McCarthy’s career may have started and ended with these shows, with no opportunity to broaden and expand these careers, let alone become the movie stars they are today. “

SAG-AFTRA added that most of Section 16600 cases “focus on high-paid full-time executives with fiduciary obligations to their employers,” but expressed concern that too broad participation could restrict the mobility of the actors who work. “The lower court ruling, if the rationale is left unchanged, harms members of SAG-AFTRA, especially women and artists of color, by indirectly endorsing a growing practice that restricts their career opportunities for long periods without work or pay, ”the guild continued.

Fox has now responded.

“The central thesis of SAG-AFTRA is that certain restrictive clauses commonly (he says) included in actor contracts are illegal,” write lawyers led by Daniel Petrocelli. “Whatever the merits of this position, it has nothing to do with the ongoing dispute.”

Fox stresses that this affair concerns executives and does not consist in “prohibiting the actors to act”.

More specifically, Fox says this case involves executives practicing their trade. at Fox before being recruited to work elsewhere.

“Fox has never requested an injunctive measure to prevent a Fox employee from practicing his profession, even among Fox’s competitors,” the brief continues in response. “The only problem in this case is whether Netflix may interfere in tort with Fox’s contracts. In other words, this dispute concerns how SAG-AFTRA says that a “ megalith of entertainment[]”Poaching” of two corporate vice-presidents “of the” executive suite “.

That said, Fox does little to tamp down with the notion of a developing legal issue for exploration elsewhere in perhaps a future case. He again agrees with the conclusion that section 16600 only applies to post-employment restrictions and does not affect limitations on an employee’s conduct or duties. while employee.

Perhaps most worrying for SAG-AFTRA, Fox told the appeals court: “If non-competitors are not prohibited by section 16600 during the term of employment, then less restrictive contractual provisions such as that the options, confidentiality provisions and no-problem sell clauses here are clearly not prohibited. “

