Entertainment
Will Netflix’s appeal in a poaching case have an impact on the cast?
A Disney unit tells California’s 2nd Calling District that its legal war with the streamer isn’t about preventing TV actors from playing movie roles.
Netflix can no longer recruit executives on fixed-term contracts at Disney’s 20th Century Studios (formerly 21st Century Fox Film) or Viacom either. This is thanks to a pair of injunctions that have been seized by judges in major poaching battles. The Fox case is now on appeal, with Netflix repeating its argument that many traditional executive contracts in the entertainment industry are illegal under California law. But will this dispute also become a means for an appellate court to essentially sanction the way in which television producers sometimes hold back market players?
This is the concern of SAG-AFTRA. In January, the guild of actors submitted an amicus brief. On Monday, Disney’s Fox unit responded.
“George Clooney. Tom Hanks. Michelle Williams. Melissa McCarthy. Even the late Robin Williams. Why some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are relevant in a fight between two entertainment megaliths over the hiring of two vice presidents of business?” asked SAG-AFTRA in its brief.
Responding, SAG-AFTRA continued, “Because the lower court ruling in this case has potential significance far beyond the executive suite. Long before these internationally renowned actors became movie stars, they did their television debut. And long before these actors rose to fame, the California legislature recognized that all workers, including actors, should be free to seek and get new employment. “
SAG-AFTRA has drawn particular attention to the interpretation of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge Section 16600 of the California Business and Professional Code, which is the state ban on non-competitors. The main concern of the guild is that if section 16600 simply applies to non-competitors after a contract expires, nothing will stop a studio from preventing TV series regulars from taking on other work. (like movie roles) during a show break.
“As it is written, the opinion of the higher courts threatens to encourage a restrictive practice of the entertainment industry, the inclusion of restrictive covenants of indefinite and uncertain duration in the contracts of television actors who, with the changes industry, has gradually moved to illegal territory, “argued SAG-AFTRA, soon adding,” The cast of ER or The Gilmore Girls worked in today’s entertainment industry, with these O&E covenants, George Clooney and Melissa McCarthy’s career may have started and ended with these shows, with no opportunity to broaden and expand these careers, let alone become the movie stars they are today. “
SAG-AFTRA added that most of Section 16600 cases “focus on high-paid full-time executives with fiduciary obligations to their employers,” but expressed concern that too broad participation could restrict the mobility of the actors who work. “The lower court ruling, if the rationale is left unchanged, harms members of SAG-AFTRA, especially women and artists of color, by indirectly endorsing a growing practice that restricts their career opportunities for long periods without work or pay, ”the guild continued.
Fox has now responded.
“The central thesis of SAG-AFTRA is that certain restrictive clauses commonly (he says) included in actor contracts are illegal,” write lawyers led by Daniel Petrocelli. “Whatever the merits of this position, it has nothing to do with the ongoing dispute.”
Fox stresses that this affair concerns executives and does not consist in “prohibiting the actors to act”.
More specifically, Fox says this case involves executives practicing their trade. at Fox before being recruited to work elsewhere.
“Fox has never requested an injunctive measure to prevent a Fox employee from practicing his profession, even among Fox’s competitors,” the brief continues in response. “The only problem in this case is whether Netflix may interfere in tort with Fox’s contracts. In other words, this dispute concerns how SAG-AFTRA says that a “ megalith of entertainment[]”Poaching” of two corporate vice-presidents “of the” executive suite “.
That said, Fox does little to tamp down with the notion of a developing legal issue for exploration elsewhere in perhaps a future case. He again agrees with the conclusion that section 16600 only applies to post-employment restrictions and does not affect limitations on an employee’s conduct or duties. while employee.
Perhaps most worrying for SAG-AFTRA, Fox told the appeals court: “If non-competitors are not prohibited by section 16600 during the term of employment, then less restrictive contractual provisions such as that the options, confidentiality provisions and no-problem sell clauses here are clearly not prohibited. “
Read the full brief here:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]